Prophet Muhammad Row: Protests in India's Hyderabad Intensify After Ex-BJP Politician Granted Bail
Prophet Muhammad Row: Protests in India's Hyderabad Intensify After Ex-BJP Politician Granted Bail
Protests have intensified in India's Telangana state hours after suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T. Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday. He was granted bail just hours after being arrested.The BJP immediately suspended Singh over the remarks, issuing him a show cause notice to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.Members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) political party held protest marches in various parts of the state on Tuesday night, while Wednesday morning also saw demonstrations in several areas.Additional police forces have been deployed in Telangana to avoid untoward incidents as several protesters were chanting "Sar Tan Se Juda" ("beheading") and burning effigies, while demanding the arrest of Singh.At the same time, Singh's supporters expressed delight after he was given bail.Singh was arrested a day after violence erupted in the state over the controversial remarks.Media reports said that protests broke out in front of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand’s office and other parts of the city at midnight on Monday.
For the second time this year, a row over the Prophet Muhammad has erupted in India. Earlier, it was a spokesperson for the BJP, this time it's a state legislator of the party in Telangana.
Protests have intensified in India's Telangana state hours after suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T. Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday.
He was granted bail just hours after being arrested.
The BJP immediately suspended Singh over the remarks, issuing him a show cause notice to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.
Members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) political party held protest marches in various parts of the state on Tuesday night, while Wednesday morning also saw demonstrations in several areas.
Additional police forces have been deployed in Telangana to avoid untoward incidents as several protesters were chanting "Sar Tan Se Juda" ("beheading") and burning effigies, while demanding the arrest of Singh.
At the same time, Singh's supporters expressed delight after he was given bail.
Singh was arrested a day after violence erupted in the state over the controversial remarks.
Media reports said that protests broke out in front of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand’s office and other parts of the city at midnight on Monday.
