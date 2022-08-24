International
BREAKING: Slowdown of Moscow Op in Ukraine's Pace a Conscious Decision to Minimize Civilian Casualties - Shoigu
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/prime-minister-of-papua-new-guinea-establishes-ministries-of-coffee-palm-oil-1099932227.html
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Establishes Ministries of Coffee, Palm Oil
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Establishes Ministries of Coffee, Palm Oil
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - James Marape, the recently re-elected prime minister of Papua New Guinea, has established the ministries of coffee and palm oil in the... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T08:06+0000
2022-08-24T08:06+0000
world
papua new guinea
palm oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099931902_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_52707891e77bccca0267a6cb0034e947.jpg
Marape made a statement about the creation of the new ministries on Tuesday, during the announcement of his cabinet, which was broadcast by his political party Pangu Pati.In particular, the prime minister decided to appoint Joe Kuli, a member of parliament for the district of Anglimp-South Waghi, as the minister of coffee, and Francis Maneke, a member of parliament for the village of Talasea, as the minister of palm oil.According to the prime minister, the creation of new ministries indicates government's willingness and readiness to do everything possible to meet full expectations of Papua New Guinea's population in the agriculture industry.In early August, Marape was re-elected to the post of Papua New Guinea's prime minister. His candidacy was unanimously supported by all members of parliament present at its first meeting after the national election. The meeting was attended by 105 parliamentarians out of 118.
papua new guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099931902_112:0:1807:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_2be0f61a897675bbc899cad32abb647e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
papua new guinea, palm oil
papua new guinea, palm oil

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Establishes Ministries of Coffee, Palm Oil

08:06 GMT 24.08.2022
CC0 / / Coffee
Coffee - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - James Marape, the recently re-elected prime minister of Papua New Guinea, has established the ministries of coffee and palm oil in the country as part of an effort to increase agricultural production.
Marape made a statement about the creation of the new ministries on Tuesday, during the announcement of his cabinet, which was broadcast by his political party Pangu Pati.
In particular, the prime minister decided to appoint Joe Kuli, a member of parliament for the district of Anglimp-South Waghi, as the minister of coffee, and Francis Maneke, a member of parliament for the village of Talasea, as the minister of palm oil.
According to the prime minister, the creation of new ministries indicates government's willingness and readiness to do everything possible to meet full expectations of Papua New Guinea's population in the agriculture industry.
In early August, Marape was re-elected to the post of Papua New Guinea's prime minister. His candidacy was unanimously supported by all members of parliament present at its first meeting after the national election. The meeting was attended by 105 parliamentarians out of 118.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала