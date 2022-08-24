https://sputniknews.com/20220824/prime-minister-of-papua-new-guinea-establishes-ministries-of-coffee-palm-oil-1099932227.html

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Establishes Ministries of Coffee, Palm Oil

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Establishes Ministries of Coffee, Palm Oil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - James Marape, the recently re-elected prime minister of Papua New Guinea, has established the ministries of coffee and palm oil in the... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T08:06+0000

2022-08-24T08:06+0000

2022-08-24T08:06+0000

world

papua new guinea

palm oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099931902_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_52707891e77bccca0267a6cb0034e947.jpg

Marape made a statement about the creation of the new ministries on Tuesday, during the announcement of his cabinet, which was broadcast by his political party Pangu Pati.In particular, the prime minister decided to appoint Joe Kuli, a member of parliament for the district of Anglimp-South Waghi, as the minister of coffee, and Francis Maneke, a member of parliament for the village of Talasea, as the minister of palm oil.According to the prime minister, the creation of new ministries indicates government's willingness and readiness to do everything possible to meet full expectations of Papua New Guinea's population in the agriculture industry.In early August, Marape was re-elected to the post of Papua New Guinea's prime minister. His candidacy was unanimously supported by all members of parliament present at its first meeting after the national election. The meeting was attended by 105 parliamentarians out of 118.

papua new guinea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

papua new guinea, palm oil