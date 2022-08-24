https://sputniknews.com/20220824/political-slugfest-continues-between-aap-bjp-after-federal-agencys-raid-on-delhi-deputy-chief-1099939976.html
Political Slugfest Continues Between AAP, BJP After Federal Agency's Raid on Delhi Deputy Chief
Political Slugfest Continues Between AAP, BJP After Federal Agency’s Raid on Delhi Deputy Chief
Raids were conducted by India's top anti-corruption watchdog at 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia and other... 24.08.2022
The verbal spat between Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued on Wednesday, with the former accusing the latter of trying to topple its government in the national capital "by hook or crook."The AAP also accused the BJP, which is the main opposition party in Delhi, of using federal investigation agencies against its politicians.In a startling claim, five senior politicians of the AAP in a press conference slammed the BJP for allegedly trying to lure its lawmakers with cash and threats.Addressing the media, AAP national spokesperson and parliamentarian Sanjay Singh said the BJP has approached four of its lawmakers – Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti, and Kuldeep Kumar – asking them to join the BJP in exchange for cash.He further said that the BJP politicians who approached AAP politicians also threatened them that if they did not accept the offer and joined the party, they too would face false cases like Sisodia was facing.Accusing the federal government of trying to topple the Delhi government by poaching lawmakers, the AAP spokesperson said that the BJP is misusing federal agencies.The BJP, meanwhile, has rubbished the allegations.The party has accused the AAP of trying to "deviate and deflect" from questions around alleged corruption in the liquor policy for which Delhi Deputy State Chief (Sisodia) was recently raided by the probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Talking to the media, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "They complain that their party is being broken apart, that they have audio clips on the alleged BJP offer but wouldn't release it and will wait for the 'right time.'" CBI Raids in DelhiThe raids by CBI were conducted in the case pertaining to the new liquor policy introduced by the AAP government in Delhi in November 2021.According to the new policy, the licenses for liquor shops in Delhi were given to private players while the government shops were shut down.Initially, the AAP had plans to open more than 800 liquor shops under the new policy.However, Delhi's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members alleged that the decision was in violation of the rules and that there were procedural lapses and demanded a CBI probe.After the uproar over the new policy, the Delhi government rolled it back.The political slugfest between the two parties started soon after India's top anti-corruption watchdog CBI raided 31 locations including the residence of Sisodia on 19 August.Days after the raids were conducted, Sisodia claimed that a politician from the BJP sent him a message saying that all cases against him would be closed if he left the AAP and joined the BJP.
delhi
new delhi
Political Slugfest Continues Between AAP, BJP After Federal Agency’s Raid on Delhi Deputy Chief
Raids were conducted by India’s top anti-corruption watchdog at 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia and other officials, in connection with a case related to the now-rolled back liquor policy of the Delhi government.
The verbal spat between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued on Wednesday, with the former accusing the latter of trying to topple its government
in the national capital “by hook or crook.”
The AAP also accused the BJP, which is the main opposition party in Delhi, of using federal investigation agencies against its politicians.
In a startling claim, five senior politicians of the AAP in a press conference slammed the BJP for allegedly trying to lure its lawmakers with cash and threats.
Addressing the media, AAP national spokesperson and parliamentarian Sanjay Singh said the BJP has approached four of its lawmakers – Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti, and Kuldeep Kumar – asking them to join the BJP in exchange for cash.
“They have been offered INR 200 million ($ 2,507,400) each if they join the party and INR 250 million ($ 3,131,457) if they bring other lawmakers along with them,” Singh claimed.
He further said that the BJP politicians who approached AAP politicians
also threatened them that if they did not accept the offer and joined the party, they too would face false cases like Sisodia was facing.
Accusing the federal government of trying to topple the Delhi government by poaching lawmakers, the AAP spokesperson said that the BJP is misusing federal agencies.
The BJP, meanwhile, has rubbished the allegations.The party has accused the AAP of trying to “deviate and deflect” from questions around alleged corruption in the liquor policy for which Delhi Deputy State Chief (Sisodia) was recently raided by the probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Talking to the media, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "They complain that their party is being broken apart, that they have audio clips on the alleged BJP offer but wouldn't release it and will wait for the 'right time.'"
"They will keep doing this," he said while calling it a smokescreen to deflect from corruption charges against Delhi ministers.
CBI Raids in Delhi
The raids by CBI were conducted in the case pertaining to the new liquor policy introduced by the AAP government in Delhi in November 2021.
According to the new policy, the licenses for liquor shops in Delhi were given to private players while the government shops were shut down.
Initially, the AAP had plans to open more than 800 liquor shops under the new policy.
However, Delhi’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members alleged that the decision was in violation of the rules and that there were procedural lapses and demanded a CBI probe.
After the uproar over the new policy, the Delhi government rolled it back.
The political slugfest between the two parties started soon after India’s top anti-corruption watchdog CBI raided 31 locations including the residence of Sisodia on 19 August.
Days after the raids were conducted, Sisodia claimed that a politician from the BJP sent him a message saying that all cases against him would be closed if he left the AAP and joined the BJP.