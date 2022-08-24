https://sputniknews.com/20220824/oil-field-discovered-in-southwestern-algeria-oil-company-sonatrach-says-1099955302.html

Oil Field Discovered in Southwestern Algeria, Oil Company Sonatrach Says

Oil Field Discovered in Southwestern Algeria, Oil Company Sonatrach Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oil field has been discovered in the Adrar province in southwestern Algeria, state-owned oil company Sonatrach said on Wednesday. 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T17:49+0000

2022-08-24T17:49+0000

2022-08-24T17:49+0000

africa

algeria

oil field

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095664957_0:83:1280:803_1920x0_80_0_0_d621b9323ab8256f7bdef2357e1fae8c.jpg

"Sonatrach announces the [oil] discovery at the Hassi Ilatou well in the province of Adrar," the company said in a statement, adding that oil has been discovered in this area for the first time in 28 years.Initial estimates suggest the field holds 48-150 million barrels of oil, the statement added.Last month, Sonatrach announced the discovery of oil in the Berkine basin in the north of the country. During the tests, it was possible to obtain 1,300 barrels of oil and 51,000 cubic meters of associated gas per day.

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

algeria, oil field