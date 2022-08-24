https://sputniknews.com/20220824/more-weapons-to-ukraine-inequality-of-waste-disposal-student-loan-forgiveness-and-florida-politics-1099918102.html

More Weapons to Ukraine, Inequality of Waste Disposal, Student Loan Forgiveness and Florida Politics

More Weapons to Ukraine, Inequality of Waste Disposal, Student Loan Forgiveness and Florida Politics

Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot: Jury convicts Barry Croft and Adam Fox who face up to life in prison 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T08:05+0000

2022-08-24T08:05+0000

2022-08-24T08:05+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

turkey

ukraine

mar-a-lago

radio

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099917954_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70661ac7a9aa4910e2eae95d635c5489.png

More Weapons to Ukraine, Inequality of Waste Disposal, Student Loan Forgiveness and Florida Politics Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot: Jury convicts Barry Croft and Adam Fox who face up to life in prison

Jim Jatras, former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican Leadership joins the show to talk about the latest developments in Eastern Europe. The US is signaling that it might be ready to apply more pressure to NATO ally Turkey - Washington has apparently just warned Turkish companies that they might be sanctioned for their ongoing dealings with Russia. Regarding Ukraine, the EU is discussing more military training for Ukrainian forces, and in the US we have questions being raised about whether Washington is giving Kiev more different types of weapons than we’ve been letting on. In Zaporozhye both sides of the Ukraine conflict continue to accuse each other of creating a crisis, but we may be closer to the arrival of inspectors, which might calm things downMax Wilbert, Max Wilbert is an organizer, writer, and wilderness guide. He is the author of the book "Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It". Wilbert has been part of grassroots political work for nearly 20 years, working to defend the planet and in solidarity with indigenous and radical feminist movements. Wilber joins the show to talk about inequality in waste disposal from extraction practices when mining coal and lithium.Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, grassroots activist, and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party joins the show to talk politics. The Misfits start the conversation with the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and what it could mean for Trump running for president in 2024. Then they talk about the primary in Florida today and whether governor Ron DeSantis will run against Trump in 2024.Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump' joins the show to talk about the latest news in the US economy. Michelle and Dr. Rasmus talks about the Fed and the duration of rising interest rates. Then they talk about the impact that $10,000 in student loan debt forgiveness could have for debt holders and they talk about decline in housing starts and rising rents.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

turkey

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, turkey, ukraine, mar-a-lago, аудио, radio, economy