Mar-a-Lago Confidential
Mar-a-Lago Confidential
Donald Trump taking classified documents to his private residence was not in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA), a 1978 law enacted after
Donald Trump taking classified documents to his private residence was not in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA), a 1978 law enacted after President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. When a president leaves office, they are required to turn over all documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
Former President Trump
took more than 300 classified documents to his private residence of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. NARA first retrieved more than 150 documents from Trump which were marked as classified. A federal grand jury then issued at least one subpoena to NARA to gain access to the documents.
Once the probe learned that the documents had been marked as classified, a criminal investigation conducted by the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ensued. Following the FBI’s search of Trump’s million dollar private club, reports came in on Monday that Trump had more than 300 documents
that were marked as classified.
It isn’t entirely clear what sensitive information the documents contain, but the 15 boxes of documents turned over to NARA in January included CIA, FBI, and National Security Agency documents on national security, according to the New York Times. The Washington Post also reported, about three days after the search of Mar-a-Lago, that some of the recovered documents were related to nuclear weapons.