LIVE UPDATES: Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine, Lawmaker Says

Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine - Russian Lawmaker

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland refused to cooperate with the Russian parliamentary commission on the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.



An official invitation was sent to Nuland through diplomatic channels on May 25.



"We turned to Ms. Nuland. Her office categorically refused to interact with the commission, with some propaganda clichés such as, you'd better take care of yourself and look at yourself - completely unconvincing," Kosachev said.



"And we have not received, of course, any substantive answers to the questions that we have formulated [to the US side on the activities of facilities]," he said.