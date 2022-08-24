International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine, Lawmaker Says
LIVE UPDATES: Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine, Lawmaker Says
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine, Lawmaker Says

04:39 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 24.08.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell Donbass, as well as areas surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar.
04:39 GMT 24.08.2022
Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine - Russian Lawmaker
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland refused to cooperate with the Russian parliamentary commission on the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

An official invitation was sent to Nuland through diplomatic channels on May 25.

"We turned to Ms. Nuland. Her office categorically refused to interact with the commission, with some propaganda clichés such as, you'd better take care of yourself and look at yourself - completely unconvincing," Kosachev said.

"And we have not received, of course, any substantive answers to the questions that we have formulated [to the US side on the activities of facilities]," he said.
