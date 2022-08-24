LIVE UPDATES: Nuland Refused to Cooperate With Russia on US Biolabs in Ukraine, Lawmaker Says

Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell Donbass, as well as areas surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar.
