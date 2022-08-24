https://sputniknews.com/20220824/india-dismisses-three-air-force-officers-for-accidentally-launching-brahmos-missile-into-pakistan-1099930110.html

India Dismisses Three Air Force Officers For Accidentally Launching BrahMos Missile Into Pakistan

In March this year, the Pakistani military said that a "high-speed flying object" landed inside its territory near Mian Channu in the Punjab province, and it... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

India has sacked three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers over the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile - the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world which is jointly produced by India and Russia, on 9 March this year.A court of inquiry found the IAF officers were responsible for “deviating from standard operating procedures”.The inquiry into the incident was completed within six months of the mishap that drew sharp criticism from Pakistan, which sought a detailed explanation. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh vowed that those responsible would be held to account.Singh had rejected Pakistan's concerns, saying India’s “safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time”.Pakistan said the “supersonic flying object” entered its territory and crashed into the ground near Mian Channu city, approximately 500km from the capital Islamabad. The two nuclear-armed nations coped with the incident calmly.

