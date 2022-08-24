https://sputniknews.com/20220824/finnish-party-pm-apologizes-for-inappropriate-photo-taken-at-official-residence-1099927490.html

Finnish 'Party PM' Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Photo Taken at Official Residence

The photo in question taken at the Finnish prime minister's Kesäranta residence features two scantily clad women kissing, with a sign reading Finland hiding...

Barely a week after a high-profile partying scandal that led to drug accusations, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has once again found herself in hot water, having to apologize for “inappropriate” photos and videos taken by her influencer friends at her official residence.The picture shows two women kissing. They have their shirts pulled up and are flashing their bellies. A sign with the text “Finland” hides one of the women's breasts. The government's official blue background screen is clearly visible in the background.Tweet: "I have sung and danced", a reference to Sanna Marin's own comments. The picture was first published on a TikTok account by a former Miss Finland contestant and social media influencer, who appears in the photo. The content has since been widely shared on Finnish social media. While Marin herself doesn't appear in the images, she confirmed that they were taken at a party at her Kesäranta residence following the Ruisrock music festival in early July.Marin explained that she had invited some friends over to Kesäranta after the festival to “sauna, swim and spend time together”.Marin mused that the photo in question was apparently taken in the downstairs guest bathrooms at Kesäranta.She furthermore assured the public that the event was strictly private, emphasizing that Finnish national security hadn't been compromised as a result of her social activities. She stressed that security arrangements “were in place at all times”.Last week, several videos of the Finnish PM partying sparked serious backlash. In the videos, 36-year-old Marin, celebrated as Finland's youngest prime minister, is pictured dancing and singing at what has been described at a “house party” and a nightclub respectively. Since a comment interpreted as “flour-gang” was heard in one of the videos raised accusations of drug abuse, Marin insisted that she had done “nothing illegal” and even took a drug test in her defense, which came out clean. At the same time, she admitted to partying “boisterously” and consuming alcohol.Nevertheless, opponents and critics lashed out against the prime minister for inappropriate behavior, with some Finnish media labeling her the “Party PM”. Deputy Prime Minister Annika Saarikko suggested that the partying lifestyle didn't match the experience of many Finns coping with a cost of living crisis.At the same time, as the scandal reached international level, numerous publications across the world came to Marin's defense. Hundreds of women also joined in support of Marin, posting videos of themselves dancing and partying.Earlier, Marin came under fire for going partying after a COVID contact in the government. Then, she apologized for “irresponsible” behavior.

