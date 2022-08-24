International
BREAKING: Biden Announces $2.98 Bln in New Military Aid for Kiev to Mark Nation's Independence Day
Facebook Glitch Floods Users' Feeds With Unexpected Posts
The problem can apparently be traced to the social media platform’s algorithm responsible for choosing what posts show up in a user’s news feed. 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
Many Facebook* users experienced an apparent glitch on Wednesday as their feeds on the social media platform were flooded with strange posts.According to The Independent, the issue was apparently caused by a technical problem within Facebook’s system responsible for choosing what posts show up in a user’s news feed.As a result, comments made on a celebrity’s page ended up being inserted into the feeds of those users who follow the person in question, with some people seeking to take advantage of the mishap by deliberately posting “strange pictures” in hopes of exposing other users to the images or by simply spamming other people’s feeds.Some also sought to capitalize on the opportunity to promote their own ventures, such as “smaller cryptocurrencies,” the newspaper notes.The social media network has already acknowledged the issue and announced that they are working to resolve it.*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities
11:38 GMT 24.08.2022
Andrei Dergalin
The problem can apparently be traced to the social media platform’s algorithm responsible for choosing what posts show up in a user’s news feed.
Many Facebook* users experienced an apparent glitch on Wednesday as their feeds on the social media platform were flooded with strange posts.
According to The Independent, the issue was apparently caused by a technical problem within Facebook’s system responsible for choosing what posts show up in a user’s news feed.
As a result, comments made on a celebrity’s page ended up being inserted into the feeds of those users who follow the person in question, with some people seeking to take advantage of the mishap by deliberately posting “strange pictures” in hopes of exposing other users to the images or by simply spamming other people’s feeds.
Some also sought to capitalize on the opportunity to promote their own ventures, such as “smaller cryptocurrencies,” the newspaper notes.
The social media network has already acknowledged the issue and announced that they are working to resolve it.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Meta* said.
*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities
