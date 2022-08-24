https://sputniknews.com/20220824/demolition-of-war-memorial-in-riga-leads-to-degradation-of-russia-latvia-ties---moscow-1099961808.html

Demolition of War Memorial in Riga Leads to Degradation of Russia-Latvia Ties - Moscow

Demolition of War Memorial in Riga Leads to Degradation of Russia-Latvia Ties - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The destruction of the monument to the soldiers-liberators of Riga and Latvia is unacceptable for a civilized country and leads to further... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T21:50+0000

2022-08-24T21:50+0000

2022-08-24T21:50+0000

russia

russia

russia

latvia

war memorial

soviet war memorial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094942443_0:241:2787:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_d0793e5bd18aeec7162154a9227e0ac9.jpg

On Wednesday morning, the dismantling of the monument to the Liberators of Riga was resumed in the Latvian capital, a female figure was demolished.This is being done in spite of Latvia's international obligations and protests from its own citizens, she said.Riga should be aware that the idea of ​​demolishing the monument will not be able to destroy the memory of the feat of the Soviet liberators and will only lead to further "degradation of bilateral relations," the spokeswoman said.The Russian embassy in Latvia has already prepared proposals on countermeasures to the demolition of Soviet monuments.The ambassador added that the relations between Moscow and Riga have been reduced to the level of "technical contacts."Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva, said on Wednesday that he will request that the Baltic states be condemned at the level of the United Nations for the demolition of Soviet monuments. He added that this move will not erase the feelings of pride, love, and respect for their ancestors in hundreds of thousands of citizens of the Baltic states.

https://sputniknews.com/20220811/moscow-latvia-designating-russia-as-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-goes-against-international-law-1099490244.html

russia

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russia, latvia, war memorial, soviet war memorial