https://sputniknews.com/20220824/canada-foreign-minister-says-remaining-5-nord-stream-1-turbines-to-be-returned-to-germany-1099961245.html
Canada Foreign Minister Says Remaining 5 Nord Stream 1 Turbines to Be Returned to Germany
Canada Foreign Minister Says Remaining 5 Nord Stream 1 Turbines to Be Returned to Germany
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government intends to return all five remaining Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Siemens for maintenance, Minister of... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T21:17+0000
2022-08-24T21:17+0000
2022-08-24T21:17+0000
world
germany
siemens
nordstream 2
canada
gazprom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/33/1023373316_0:190:4095:2493_1920x0_80_0_0_2b61995d7dd289cf90b7d7455b55acdc.jpg
Despite Russian energy giant Gazprom’s’ refusal to take back the first turbine returned to Germany in late July, Canada will also send back all the remaining turbines at Berlin’s request, Joly said.In July, the Canadian government provided an exemption to Siemens to repair all the remaining turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that were sent by Gazprom to the company' facilities in Montreal.The items sent for maintenance were in Canada before Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and were stranded for many months due to the sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Moscow.
germany
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/33/1023373316_260:0:3836:2682_1920x0_80_0_0_8fcbdf7a0d3a456f184a849768a7e54d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, siemens, nordstream 2, canada, gazprom
germany, siemens, nordstream 2, canada, gazprom
Canada Foreign Minister Says Remaining 5 Nord Stream 1 Turbines to Be Returned to Germany
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government intends to return all five remaining Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Siemens for maintenance, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told the CBC.
Despite Russian energy giant Gazprom’s’ refusal to take back the first turbine returned to Germany in late July, Canada will also send back all the remaining turbines at Berlin’s request, Joly said.
In July, the Canadian government provided an exemption to Siemens to repair all the remaining turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that were sent by Gazprom to the company' facilities in Montreal.
The items sent for maintenance were in Canada before Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and were stranded for many months due to the sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Moscow.