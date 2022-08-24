https://sputniknews.com/20220824/canada-foreign-minister-says-remaining-5-nord-stream-1-turbines-to-be-returned-to-germany-1099961245.html

Canada Foreign Minister Says Remaining 5 Nord Stream 1 Turbines to Be Returned to Germany

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government intends to return all five remaining Nord Stream 1 pipeline turbines to Siemens for maintenance, Minister of... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

Despite Russian energy giant Gazprom’s’ refusal to take back the first turbine returned to Germany in late July, Canada will also send back all the remaining turbines at Berlin’s request, Joly said.In July, the Canadian government provided an exemption to Siemens to repair all the remaining turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that were sent by Gazprom to the company' facilities in Montreal.The items sent for maintenance were in Canada before Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and were stranded for many months due to the sanctions imposed by Ottawa against Moscow.

