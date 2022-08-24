https://sputniknews.com/20220824/brian-stelter-out-at-cnn-says-dont-platform-networks-lying-to-our-faces-1099909440.html
Brian Stelter Out at CNN: Says Don't Platform Networks 'Lying to Our Faces'
Brian Stelter Out at CNN: Says Don't Platform Networks 'Lying to Our Faces'
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many breaking topics from Sri Lanka protests to Pakistan former Prime Minister... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many breaking topics from Sri Lanka protests to Pakistan former Prime Minister charges and back on the domestic front Brian Stelter leaving CNN while claiming mainstream media holds information from it's viewers.
Multi Polar Bear - A Sri Lankan political activist
Hamza Azhar Salam - Founder & Editor ThePakDaily
Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector
Peter Coffin - video essayist (Very Important Documentaries), podcaster (PACD), and author (Custom Reality and You)
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Sri Lankan political activist to check in with what's going on on the ground with protests in Sri Lanka; founder and editor of the Pakistan Daily, Hamza Azhar Salam, to discuss the charging of former prime minister Imran Khan before an anti-terrorism court.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the assassination of the daughter of Alexander Dugin and the recent details that have been released on the alleged Ukrainian agent that was responsible.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin to discuss Brian Stelter leaving CNN claiming that platform networks 'lie to our faces' and what that means considering he worked at CNN for many years.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Brian Stelter Out at CNN: Says Don't Platform Networks 'Lying to Our Faces'
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss many breaking topics from Sri Lanka protests to Pakistan former Prime Minister charges and back on the domestic front Brian Stelter leaving CNN while claiming mainstream media holds information from it's viewers.
Multi Polar Bear - A Sri Lankan political activist
Hamza Azhar Salam - Founder & Editor ThePakDaily
Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector
Peter Coffin - video essayist (Very Important Documentaries), podcaster (PACD), and author (Custom Reality and You)
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Sri Lankan political activist to check in with what's going on on the ground with protests in Sri Lanka; founder and editor of the Pakistan Daily, Hamza Azhar Salam, to discuss the charging of former prime minister Imran Khan before an anti-terrorism court.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the assassination of the daughter of Alexander Dugin and the recent details that have been released on the alleged Ukrainian agent that was responsible.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin to discuss Brian Stelter leaving CNN claiming that platform networks 'lie to our faces' and what that means considering he worked at CNN for many years.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik