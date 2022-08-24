https://sputniknews.com/20220824/brazilian-consulate-in-london-fumes-over-full-nudity-strip-club-plan-in-basement-1099932424.html
Brazilian Consulate in London Fumes Over 'Full Nudity' Strip Club Plan in Basement
The Consulate-General of Brazil in the UK capital, London, has expressed outrage over “inappropriate” plans for a strip club to be opened in its basement, The Evening Standard reported.
“We find it absolutely inappropriate to allow a sexual entertainment venue to be established in the same building where consular functions are regularly exercised and through which circulate children, elderly and vulnerable people every day,” the consulate’s objection to the plans, submitted to Westminster council, is cited as stating.
According to the consulate, which occupies most of a six-story building in Vere Street, a license application for a sex entertainment venue underneath its offices breaches the 1949 Vienna Convention - an international agreement regulating treaties between states.
Brazil uses the building to issue visas, while also supporting the main functions of its main embassy, located near Trafalgar Square.
“Not to mention the clear inconsistency that there would be between the granting of the required licence and the commitment undertaken by parties to the Vienna Convention to co-operate for the adequate performance of functions by consular posts,” the consulate added.
The row broke out after Clarmans Clubs applied for a sex entertainment venue (SEV) license to provide “full nudity striptease” in the basement, which is rented out separately from the rest of the building used by the consulate.
According to the license application, Michelin star- Brazilian chef Alberto Landgraf is to open a “high-class” dining room on the ground floor of the building.
If approved by the Westminster council, which is due to discuss the application on August 25, the entertainment venue would be open from 11pm to 2am on Monday and Tuesday and from 11pm to 5am on Wednesday to Saturday, according to a spokesman for the applicant.
The strip club plans were also frowned upon by the New West End Company, a business partnership of 600 UK and international retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, galleries and property owners in and around Oxford Street and Mayfair.
"We do not believe that a Sex Entertainment Venue is an appropriate use in this vicinity...indeed, we are concerned that allowing it, and setting a precedent, would significantly damage the area," a spokesman said.
The law firm representing the applicants insisted that their client was “committed to operating the premises professionally and being good neighbours.”
"Our client’s management team are one of, if not the most experienced SEVL operators in central London. Among other premises, they successfully operated Sophisticats Marylebone located a short distance away from Vere Street. Our client is confident that this experience can be successfully transferred to the premises at Vere Street to provide a premium restaurant and entertainment offering appropriate to the area that will be popular with local people and visitors alike,” Thomas and Thomas Partners Solicitors stated.