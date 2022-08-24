https://sputniknews.com/20220824/boris-johnson-arrives-in-kiev-with-new-military-aid-package-1099946560.html

Boris Johnson Arrives in Kiev Again, This Time With New Military Aid Package for Zelensky

Dogged by a series of domestic political calamities and an inflation, fuel crunch and cost of living crisis at home, the prime minister has made a habit of... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to personally congratulate President Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian Independence Day, bringing along 54 million pounds in fresh military assistance, including tiny Black Hornet microdrones."What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kiev today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson's Twitter handle indicated.Media swarmed Johnson and Zelensky as they walked down the street of the capital, flanked by troops with assault rifles.

