Boris Johnson Arrives in Kiev Again, This Time With New Military Aid Package for Zelensky
14:06 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 24.08.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @KyievIndependentBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the street in central Kiev for a photo op, August 24, 2022.
Dogged by a series of domestic political calamities and an inflation, fuel crunch and cost of living crisis at home, the prime minister has made a habit of traveling to Eastern Europe in recent months to try his hand as geopolitical chessmaster.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to personally congratulate President Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian Independence Day, bringing along 54 million pounds in fresh military assistance, including tiny Black Hornet microdrones.
"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kiev today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson's Twitter handle indicated.
Media swarmed Johnson and Zelensky as they walked down the street of the capital, flanked by troops with assault rifles.
⚡️⚡️⚡️Борис Джонсон на Хрещатику. Відео кореспондентки DW. pic.twitter.com/F0OuG7gQUk— DW українською (@dw_ukrainian) August 24, 2022
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted walking in central Kyiv along with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 24.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 24, 2022
Johnson's visit wasn't announced.
Ukraine marks 31st Independence Day and exactly six months of Russia's all-out war on Aug. 24.
