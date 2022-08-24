https://sputniknews.com/20220824/big-blow-to-indias-main-opposition-party-as-spokesperson-jaiveer-shergill-resigns-1099942597.html
Big Blow to India's Main Opposition Party as Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Resigns
Big Blow to India’s Main Opposition Party as Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Resigns
India’s main opposition party Congress has been witnessing an exodus since 2019, after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a federal minister in Prime... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
In a major blow to India's main opposition party Congress, Jaiveer Shergill resigned as its spokesperson on Wednesday.In his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said the party's decision-making is "influenced by self-serving interests."While talking to the media about his resignation, he revealed that all three Gandhis – Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka – had denied him a meeting for over a year.He said: "I've been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office.""In the past eight years, I have not taken anything from the Congress, only poured into the party. Today when I'm being pushed to bow down before people because they're close to the top leadership - this isn't acceptable to me," Shergill told the media.The resignation of Shergill comes days after senior Congress politician Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, saying he was left with no choice after "continuing exclusion and insults."He was among the youngest and the most prominent spokespeople for the party.
Big Blow to India's Main Opposition Party as Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Resigns
India's main opposition party Congress has been witnessing an exodus since 2019, after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a federal minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. Outgoing politicians have cited a perceived organizational drift as the main reason when tendering their resignations.
