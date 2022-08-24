https://sputniknews.com/20220824/bae-systems-receives-over-107mln-contract-to-modernize-navy-destroyer---release-1099964591.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy announced in a press release that it has given BAE Systems a more than $107-million contract to modernize its guided missile...

"BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the US Navy to modernize the guided missile destroyer USS Ross," the release said on Wednesday.Under the contract, BAE Systems will perform the modernization work at its Norfolk, Virginia shipyard, the release said.The modernization project is scheduled to take more than 500 days and be completed in April 2024, allowing the vessel to perform another decade of active service, according to the release.

