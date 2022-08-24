https://sputniknews.com/20220824/abkhazia-syria-to-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-in-political-consultations-1099924600.html

Abkhazia, Syria to Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Political Consultations

Abkhazia, Syria to Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Political Consultations

SUKHUM (Sputnik) - The foreign ministries of Abkhazia and Syria will sign on August 25 a memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T01:04+0000

2022-08-24T01:04+0000

2022-08-24T01:04+0000

world

syria

abkhazia

south ossetia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104110/88/1041108812_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a2aa870c4c89d7d4111de9953717079.jpg

"A memorandum of understanding in the sphere of political consultations will be signed between the Abkhazian and Syrian foreign ministries in the media center of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry [August 25]," it said.The signing will take place as part of a working visit to Sukhum by the Syrian delegation, shortly before the celebration of the recognition of Abkhazia's independence by Russia.Syria recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also established diplomatic relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval in May 2018. At the beginning of October 2020, the Embassy of Abkhazia in Syria officially opened in Damascus.

abkhazia

south ossetia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, abkhazia, south ossetia