'You Are All Pedophiles to Me': MMA Fighter Verbally Bashes Hollywood & Jimmy Kimmel

News
en_EN
Mixed martial arts fighter Joel Bauman made headlines in the wake of his TKO victory over Anthony Ivy at the Fury FC 68 in San Antonio, Texas last weekend, and it was not just because of his triumph.
Having grabbed the mic after the fight, Bauman went on a relatively brief rant in which he slammed Hollywood, the mainstream media, and American TV host Jimmy Kimmel, telling the latter to “viral this.”
“I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet, and until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, Hollywood, you’re all pedophiles to me. Eat d*ck!” he added.
According to The Daily Caller, Bauman likely suggested Kimmel would be among the passengers named in flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous plane, although Kimmel himself is yet to respond to the sudden allegation.
Bauman also lashed out against the people doubting his NFTs, telling the audience that they are looking at “the guy that’s the reason that college athletes and high school athletes are getting paid today.”