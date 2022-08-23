https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-registers-largest-increase-in-monkeypox-cases-of-any-country-as-disease-spreads-to-all-50-states-1099882021.html

US Registers Largest Increase in Monkeypox Cases of Any Country as Disease Spreads to All 50 States

As of August 22, the monkeypox virus has spread to all 50 states in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.Wyoming became the final state in the country to report a case of the virus on Monday.The single case of monkeypox is from a male resident in Laramie County, according to a news release by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH added that state public health representatives have been monitoring the infected individual’s contacts.According to Harrist, vaccination is the best way to “prevent further spread” of the virus.The monkeypox virus usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids.Monkeypox symptoms are initially flu-like, including a fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash. While rarely fatal, it can cause serious illness in some people.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over the last week, the US saw the largest increase in monkeypox infections of any country.As of August 22, there are 15,433 reported cases in the US. The state of New York leads with about 3,000 reported cases. The United States documented its first case of the 2022 outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 19, 2022.The Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the country on August 4.The administration of President Joe Biden has been under fire for its slow response to the outbreak, however it is now planning to get the disease under control by giving out the JYNNEOS vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the two-shot Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) jab made by Bavarian Nordic on August 9.The effort rests on a new and untested strategy of dividing full doses to stretch the limited stockpile of vaccines in the country. The new injection strategy is to allow shallow injections, intradermally, in between layers of the skin, with one-fifth the standard dose size instead of subcutaneously, into the fatty layer below the skin, with the larger dose. There are also plans to accelerate production of the monkeypox vaccine.Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people) that originates in animals like rodents and primates and is endemic to remote parts of Central and West Africa.Over 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across over 90 countries and territories, according to the World health Organization, that considers monkeypox to be a moderate global health risk. WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022.The US, Spain, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, the Netherlands, Peru and Portugal are believed to be the ten most affected countries.

