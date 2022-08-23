International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-has-not-concluded-teacher-wrongfully-detained-in-russia-still-reviewing-case---kirby-1099921603.html
US Has Not Concluded Teacher Wrongfully Detained in Russia, Still Reviewing Case - Kirby
US Has Not Concluded Teacher Wrongfully Detained in Russia, Still Reviewing Case - Kirby
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has not yet designated US national Marc Fogel's imprisonment in Russia as a wrongful detention, but the case is... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T22:51+0000
2022-08-23T22:51+0000
americas
john kirby
detained
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099921459_0:18:1044:605_1920x0_80_0_0_8cdcd5c0c95a6329e1c28aa7bb325fee.png
Earlier in the day, a group of US senators in a letter urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Fogel's imprisonment in Russia as a wrongful detention. Fogel was working in Russia as a teacher before being sentenced on drug charges.A Russian court sentenced Fogel to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony for bringing 17 grams of marijuana into the country.According to the senators' letter, Fogel contends that the marijuana was intended for medicinal purposes.The lawmakers also said the designation will enable support for the Fogel family and require the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to work to secure his release.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099921459_14:0:1030:762_1920x0_80_0_0_87efd8a25cef12ab39cc25c9448fad09.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
john kirby, detained, antony blinken
john kirby, detained, antony blinken

US Has Not Concluded Teacher Wrongfully Detained in Russia, Still Reviewing Case - Kirby

22:51 GMT 23.08.2022
Marc Fogel
Marc Fogel - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has not yet designated US national Marc Fogel's imprisonment in Russia as a wrongful detention, but the case is still under review, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview.
Earlier in the day, a group of US senators in a letter urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Fogel's imprisonment in Russia as a wrongful detention. Fogel was working in Russia as a teacher before being sentenced on drug charges.
"The designation of wrongful detention is one that the State Department has to make and they take that very very seriously," Kirby told CNN on Tuesday. "They have not come to that conclusion. They are still working their way through this and reviewing the case."
A Russian court sentenced Fogel to 14 years in a maximum-security penal colony for bringing 17 grams of marijuana into the country.
According to the senators' letter, Fogel contends that the marijuana was intended for medicinal purposes.
The lawmakers also said the designation will enable support for the Fogel family and require the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to work to secure his release.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала