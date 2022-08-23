https://sputniknews.com/20220823/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---video-1099890978.html

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T10:09+0000

2022-08-23T10:09+0000

2022-08-23T10:09+0000

military

russia

tu-95

tu-95

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541757_0:115:3332:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_34886b87ff9db0cf6b38fd5b73373b6a.jpg

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry shared the footage of the flight.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, tu-95, tu-95