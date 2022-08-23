International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---video-1099890978.html
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T10:09+0000
2022-08-23T10:09+0000
military
russia
tu-95
tu-95
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541757_0:115:3332:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_34886b87ff9db0cf6b38fd5b73373b6a.jpg
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry shared the footage of the flight.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541757_300:0:3031:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0180fd381259717557095cb4ff4e90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tu-95, tu-95
russia, tu-95, tu-95

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video

10:09 GMT 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the photo bankTu-95MS
Tu-95MS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that they were escorted by Korean F-16 aircraft.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry shared the footage of the flight.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала