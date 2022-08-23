https://sputniknews.com/20220823/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-sea-of-japan---video-1099890978.html
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that they were escorted by Korean F-16 aircraft.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry shared the footage of the flight.
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Sea of Japan - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters, flew over Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that they were escorted by Korean F-16 aircraft.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS for long-range Aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about seven hours. Fighter escort of the Tu-95MS aircraft was provided by the crews of the Su-30SM of the Russian aerospace forces. At certain stages during the route, strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea air force," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry shared the footage of the flight.