https://sputniknews.com/20220823/twitter-whistleblower-accuses-social-media-giant-of-covering-up-extreme-security-deficiencies-1099907425.html

Twitter Whistleblower Accuses Social Media Giant of Covering Up ‘Extreme’ Security Deficiencies

Twitter Whistleblower Accuses Social Media Giant of Covering Up ‘Extreme’ Security Deficiencies

The popular American social media platform is already facing legal pressure, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk subpoenaing the company’s founder Jack Dorsey... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T14:19+0000

2022-08-23T14:19+0000

2022-08-23T14:19+0000

science & tech

twitter

whistleblower

social media

security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/98/1077959866_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_371b6fe5a80ea8c3ce806f8280ed6d4a.jpg

Peiter Zatko, the high-profile ex-hacker hired by Twitter to lead the company’s security operations in late 2020, has filed a massive whistleblower disclosure accusing the company of overlooking “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its anti-hacking defenses, a virtually non-existent battle against spam, systematic double-dealing and rapacious corporate greed.Zatko, 51, known in the industry as ‘Mudge’, was fired by Twitter in January, with the company initially providing no information as to why he was let go, and then saying he was ousted due to “poor performance and leadership.”In his redacted complaint, sent to Congress and federal agencies in July and uploaded in PDF form by the Washington Post on Tuesday, the programmer accused company officials of utterly and recklessly mismanaging the platform.The whistleblower alleges that the company as a whole, CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives and members of the board of directors have spent more than a decade engaging in “extensive, repeated, uninterrupted violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act by making false and misleading statements to users and the FTC about, inter alia, the Twitter platform’s security, privacy, and integrity.”Additionally, Zatko accuses Twitter of violating federal corporate watchdog rules on auditing requirements, “fraudulent and material misrepresentations in communications with the Board of Directors and investors, constituting securities law violations,” and “negligence and even complicity with respect to efforts by foreign governments to infiltrate, control, exploit, surveil and/or censor the company’s platform, staff and operations.”According to the complaint, Zatko prepared a comprehensive report on the company’s security, privacy and integrity problems for the board of directors in early 2021, but was instructed not to send it. Later the same year, he reportedly “witnessed senior executives engaging in deceitful and/or misleading communications affecting Board members, users and shareholders.”Zatko accused Agrawal of instructing him to provide security-related documents which “both of them knew to be false and misleading,” and charged the CEO with lying about the security officer’s efforts to rectify fraud before his termination.The disclosure included what Zatko’s lawyers characterized as a “recent example of misrepresentation by Twitter” related to Elon Musk’s attempted takeover of the company. After a query by Musk regarding the company’s anti-spam policy, and its claim that less than five percent of users were spam bots, Agrawal assured the businessman that the company considers spam bots harmful and is “strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day.”Zatko characterized Musk’s suspicions as being “on target,” alleging that “senior executives earn bonuses not for cutting spam, but for growing MDAU [Monetizable Daily Active Users]. In fact, Twitter created the MDAU metric precisely to avoid having to honestly answer the very questions Mr. Musk raised.”The complaint also characterized Twitter as a leaky sieve of a company constantly suffering security incidents. “In 2020 alone, Twitter had more than 40 security incidents, 70% of which were access control-related. These included 20 incidents defined as breaches; all but two of which were access control related,” the document said.Zatko also provided an extensive series of other problems, from a bungling board and a CEO disengaged from security matters, to a lack of support, perverse bonus payout schemes, failures to block hateful terms and slurs from ad targeting, lack of computer backup systems, deficient moderation, unlicensed machine learning materials in core algorithms, misleading regulators in some countries, and suspected “penetration by foreign intelligence and threats to democracy.”The latter included allegations by the whistleblower that the Indian government had made demands for the company to hire government agents, as well as claims of dependence on revenues coming from Chinese entities, and complaints about the company’s consent to Russian information laws.Twitter has long been accused of systemic bias against pro-Trump conservatives, free speech activists and certain foreign governments. The social media giant censored a story on incriminating materials contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 election, and banned the former president from the platform following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Russian, Venezuelan, and Iranian government and media accounts have been targeted for deletion and censorship, with many slapped with notices about their “state-affiliated” status, and their posts moderated with occasional “Know the Facts” and “violation of Twitter rules” notices related to supposed “misinformation.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220820/let-freedom-ring-florida-gop-candidate-banned-from-twitter-after-calling-to-legalize-hunting-feds-1099786136.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/elon-musk-subpoenas-twitter-founder-jack-dorsey-for-october-trial-over-botched-buyout-1099876828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220811/twitter-says-activating-policy-to-tackle-misinformation-ahead-of-2022-us-midterm-elections-1099493842.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

twitter, whistleblower, social media, security