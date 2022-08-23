International
Twin Brothers Appear to Get Through Automated Airport Security After Trading Passports
Some social media users doubted that the brothers actually swapped passports, while at least one person alleged that he had previously used his brother’s... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
Social media personalities William and Henry Wade, often referred to simply as The Wade Twins, recently performed a potentially risky experiment involving them apparently bypassing airport security.A video shared by the pair online shows the duo, who are identical twins, apparently switching their passports before passing automated passport controls without a hitch.While it wasn’t immediately clear where the experiment took place, one Twitter user suggested it was at Gatwick Airport in London.As Newsweek points out, the stunt elicited a somewhat mixed response from the social media audience, with some netizens mulling over the potential risk involved, and others wondering whether the twins had actually exchanged their passports.One social media user also claimed he had once used his twin brother’s passport to fly and that it worked, while another complained that automated machines like the ones seen in the twins’ video don’t work on her “actual passport.”
18:32 GMT 23.08.2022
Some social media users doubted that the brothers actually swapped passports, while at least one person alleged that he had previously used his brother’s passport to get on a flight.
Social media personalities William and Henry Wade, often referred to simply as The Wade Twins, recently performed a potentially risky experiment involving them apparently bypassing airport security.
A video shared by the pair online shows the duo, who are identical twins, apparently switching their passports before passing automated passport controls without a hitch.
While it wasn’t immediately clear where the experiment took place, one Twitter user suggested it was at Gatwick Airport in London.
As Newsweek points out, the stunt elicited a somewhat mixed response from the social media audience, with some netizens mulling over the potential risk involved, and others wondering whether the twins had actually exchanged their passports.
One social media user also claimed he had once used his twin brother’s passport to fly and that it worked, while another complained that automated machines like the ones seen in the twins’ video don’t work on her “actual passport.”
