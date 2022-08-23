https://sputniknews.com/20220823/truss-says-ready-to-launch-nuclear-missiles-if-necessary-1099920554.html

Truss Says Ready to Launch Nuclear Missiles If Necessary

Truss Says Ready to Launch Nuclear Missiles If Necessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a top contender for the position of the next UK prime minister and the Conservative Party leader, said on... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T22:04+0000

2022-08-23T22:04+0000

2022-08-23T22:04+0000

world

liz truss

nuclear weapons

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082359640_0:614:2048:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_36dff0d02907803598501a40cf4c7ce1.jpg

"I think it’s an important duty of the prime minister and I’m ready to do that," Truss told a meeting with the Conservative Party members in Birmingham when asked how she feels about pressing "the button" and unleashing "global annihilation" if necessary.Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister, which came after outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is taking place until early September. During the last round, all members of the party — around 200,000 people — will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

liz truss, nuclear weapons, uk