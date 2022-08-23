https://sputniknews.com/20220823/saudi-delegation-notably-absent-at-egypt-hosted-arab-unity-summit-1099918779.html

Saudi Delegation Notably Absent at Egypt-Hosted ‘Arab Unity’ Summit

Arab leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain and Jordan traveled to the Egyptian coastal city of El-Alamein this week for a summit on "energy and... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

At the meeting, the leaders stressed the importance of maintaining Arab unity for reaching “lasting solutions” to current and future crises.They also discussed the continuing fallout of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine over the Donbass region, where two Russian-speaking republics declared independence and requested help from Moscow in February amid bombardment by Ukrainian forces. The export of grain via the Black Sea has been impacted by the fighting, although Moscow has alleged that Kiev could have been shipping grain out for months but has refused in order to build sympathy for its cause.On Tuesday, wheat prices stood at €332 per ton, which is much lower than the €438 per ton it peaked at in mid-May but still considerably higher than the €263 per ton it cost prior to the beginning of Russia’s special operation in late February.Notably absent from the talks was Saudi Arabia, which is close to most of the other states present and shares many of the same regional concerns.On Tuesday, Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Kadhimi, was forced to cut his visit to El-Alamein short and rush back to Baghdad amid new protests by followers of Moqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric and major force in Iraqi politics. The Sadrists demonstrated outside of the Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday, demanding the dissolution of parliament following a controversial election earlier this year, and have formed a protest encampment outside of the legislative building for weeks.

