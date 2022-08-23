https://sputniknews.com/20220823/runaway-bull-rampages-through-bank-in-israel---video-1099888726.html

Runaway Bull Rampages Through Bank in Israel - Video

The animal got loose from its owner and ended up in a bank, to the horror of employees and visitors. 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

A runaway bull rampaged through an office of Bank Leumi in the Israeli city of Lod on Monday morning. The animal spent about an hour inside the building, and it took several people, including its owner, to restrain it. Footage showing the bull running through the bank's office being chased by several men has been shared online. According to a statement released by the bank, the bull "was caught and led outside the premises...The case was reported to the local authorities and the city's veterinary service to handle the incident."The bull was tranquilized and captured. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. However, the animal reportedly damaged several cars in the bank's parking lot before entering the building.

