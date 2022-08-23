International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/runaway-bull-rampages-through-bank-in-israel---video-1099888726.html
Runaway Bull Rampages Through Bank in Israel - Video
Runaway Bull Rampages Through Bank in Israel - Video
The animal got loose from its owner and ended up in a bank, to the horror of employees and visitors. 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T10:13+0000
2022-08-23T10:13+0000
israel
bull
viral
bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081270797_0:600:1280:1320_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a7bfce27565cea488be86611faa243.jpg
A runaway bull rampaged through an office of Bank Leumi in the Israeli city of Lod on Monday morning. The animal spent about an hour inside the building, and it took several people, including its owner, to restrain it. Footage showing the bull running through the bank's office being chased by several men has been shared online. According to a statement released by the bank, the bull "was caught and led outside the premises...The case was reported to the local authorities and the city's veterinary service to handle the incident."The bull was tranquilized and captured. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. However, the animal reportedly damaged several cars in the bank's parking lot before entering the building.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081270797_0:480:1280:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_e2a030bb58fe93cfc3830d4b03c0e99e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, bull, bank
israel, bull, bank

Runaway Bull Rampages Through Bank in Israel - Video

10:13 GMT 23.08.2022
CC0 / / Bull
Bull - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The animal got loose from its owner and ended up in a bank, to the horror of employees and visitors.
A runaway bull rampaged through an office of Bank Leumi in the Israeli city of Lod on Monday morning.
The animal spent about an hour inside the building, and it took several people, including its owner, to restrain it.
Footage showing the bull running through the bank's office being chased by several men has been shared online.
According to a statement released by the bank, the bull "was caught and led outside the premises...The case was reported to the local authorities and the city's veterinary service to handle the incident."
The bull was tranquilized and captured. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. However, the animal reportedly damaged several cars in the bank's parking lot before entering the building.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала