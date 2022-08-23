https://sputniknews.com/20220823/national-archives-retrieved-700-pages-of-classified-files-from-mar-a-lago-in-january-letter-reveals-1099921186.html

National Archives Retrieved 700 Pages of Classified Files From Mar-a-Lago in January, Letter Reveals

National Archives Retrieved 700 Pages of Classified Files From Mar-a-Lago in January, Letter Reveals

Former US President Donald Trump has tried to protect his papers from one government inquiry after another through the repeated assertion of executive... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

A newly released letter by the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has revealed that a previous seizure of missing files from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate included 700 pages marked classified.However, most illuminating is a quote in the letter from another letter sent to Corcoran by the Department of Justice’s National Security Division two weeks earlier.It continues: “Access to the materials is not only necessary for purposes of our ongoing criminal investigation, but the Executive Branch must also conduct an assessment of the potential damage resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported and take any necessary remedial steps. Accordingly, we are seeking immediate access to these materials so as to facilitate the necessary assessments that need to be conducted within the Executive Branch.”Wall then notes that, after consulting with the assistant attorney general, she has learned that “there is no precedent for an assertion of executive privilege by a former President against an incumbent President to prevent the latter from obtaining from NARA Presidential records belonging to the Federal Government where ‘such records contain information that is needed for the conduct of current business of the incumbent President’s office and that is not otherwise available.’” [emphasis in original]Following witness interviews in May, Jay Bratt, the head of the DOJ’s counterespionage section, traveled to Mar-a-Lago on June 3, where he met with Corcoran and Christina Bobb, and with Trump’s lawyers, who showed him more boxes of files in a storage area of the mansion. Bratt reportedly returned to Washington with a “sheaf” of classified files and a sworn statement by Bobb that it was, to the best of her knowledge, the last of the classified materials kept there.The unsealed search warrant revealed that the August 8 raid was authorized by Attorney General Merrick Garland over concerns of violations of the 1917 Espionage Act, mishandling of documents, and obstruction of justice. However, that doesn’t mean Trump will necessarily be charged under one of those statutes.

