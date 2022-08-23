https://sputniknews.com/20220823/joe-biden-spent-a-record-228-days-of-presidency-on-vacation-says-republican-national-committee-1099884371.html
Joe Biden Spent a Record 228 Days of Presidency on Vacation, Says Republican National Committee
Most recently, US President Joe Biden went on vacation with his family to the state of South Carolina reveling in the views of the Atlantic Ocean on 10 August. On 16 August, he returned to the White House to sign the anti-inflation law, and then went to his residence in Delaware, where he will stay until Wednesday, 24 August.
The National Committee of the Republican Party estimated that US President Joe Biden has rested for 228 days during his time in office.
"Today is Biden's 93rd day of rest this year. Since taking office, Biden has spent 228 days on vacation," the national committee said on Twitter.
According to the New York Post, 79-year-old Biden has spent more time during the 19 months of his presidency resting than any of his predecessors, spending 150 days at his residence in Delaware. By this time in their presidencies, former US president Donald Trump, had been on vacation for 132 days, his predecessor Barack Obama had had 38 days, and George W Bush, who was president before Obama, had spent 100 days at rest.