Islamabad Court Summons Ex-PM Imran Khan Over Remarks on Judiciary During Public Rally
Islamabad Court Summons Ex-PM Imran Khan Over Remarks on Judiciary During Public Rally
Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been facing allegations ranging from foreign funding to treason in different courts. Khan was... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice, ordering Imran Khan to appear before court on August 31.The three-judge bench heard the contempt of court case against the PTI leader for allegedly threatening female Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his public address on Saturday. Khan said at the time that the magistrate, who sent his aide Shahbaz Gill into police custody, would face the consequences, as a case would be registered against Chaudhry as well.Saturday's public rally was organized in support of Gill, who was arrested by the police for allegedly making seditious remarks during a TV debate.Khan blames the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government of Pakistan for colluding with the US to force him out, a charge Washington denied several times. The cricket star-turned-politician has been demanding early elections.On Sunday, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his remarks against the magistrate. However, the Islamabad court has granted him anticipatory bail until August 25 in the case.
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice, ordering Imran Khan to appear before court on August 31.
The three-judge bench heard the contempt of court case against the PTI leader for allegedly threatening female Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his public address on Saturday. Khan said at the time that the magistrate, who sent his aide Shahbaz Gill into police custody, would face the consequences, as a case would be registered against Chaudhry as well.
Expressing displeasure over Khan’s remarks, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked, “Even courts do not interfere in the investigation.” “A female judge has been threatened. In this atmosphere, work cannot be done.”
Saturday's public rally was organized in support of Gill
, who was arrested by the police for allegedly making seditious remarks during a TV debate.
Khan blames the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government of Pakistan for colluding with the US to force him out, a charge Washington denied several times. The cricket star-turned-politician has been demanding early elections.
On Sunday, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his remarks against the magistrate. However, the Islamabad court has granted him anticipatory bail until August 25 in the case.