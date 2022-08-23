International
Iraqi Prime Minister Interrupts Visit to Summit in Egypt as Protests Resume in Baghdad
Earlier in the day, the protests by supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr resumed near the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and completely blocked the institution's operation.The prime minister called on all political parties to "calm down and to take advantage of the opportunity for national dialogue to get the country out of its current crisis."Kadhimi also called for an immediate meeting of the political parties' leaders to activate the national dialogue procedures and defuse the crisis.Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of Mohammed Sudani for the post of prime minister by the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.
17:11 GMT 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEA man lifts a placard depicting Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr (R) and upporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr his late father Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, as his supporters gather outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council, Iraq's highest judicial body, in the capital Baghdad, on August 23, 2022.
A man lifts a placard depicting Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr (R) and upporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr his late father Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, as his supporters gather outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council, Iraq's highest judicial body, in the capital Baghdad, on August 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
