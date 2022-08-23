International
Indian Woman's In-Laws Reportedly Forced Her to Publicly Take Nude Bath in Black Magic Ritual
Indian Woman's In-Laws Reportedly Forced Her to Publicly Take Nude Bath in Black Magic Ritual
Last month, two people were arrested in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly severing and fleeing with the head of a corpse taken from a burning
A woman in Pune in India’s Maharashtra has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for allegedly compelling her to publicly take a bath naked as part of a black magic ritual, media reports said on Tuesday.The 30-year-old woman alleged that her in-laws forced her to do so on the advise of an occultist so she could bear a male child.According to the police, the woman claims she has been harassed since her wedding in 2013.In her complaint, the woman also claimed that her husband had sold gold ornaments and taken a loan worth INR 7.5 million ($ 93,903) by mortgaging property given by her parents at a bank. The woman alleged that her signature had been forged by her husband to get the loan.The woman has named four people – her husband, in-laws, and the occultist.The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 498A, 323, 420, 504, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.Police have initiated a probe into the matter.
Indian Woman's In-Laws Reportedly Forced Her to Publicly Take Nude Bath in Black Magic Ritual

11:51 GMT 23.08.2022
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Last month, two people were arrested in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly severing and fleeing with the head of a corpse taken from a burning pyre to perform black magic.
A woman in Pune in India’s Maharashtra has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for allegedly compelling her to publicly take a bath naked as part of a black magic ritual, media reports said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old woman alleged that her in-laws forced her to do so on the advise of an occultist so she could bear a male child.
According to the police, the woman claims she has been harassed since her wedding in 2013.
In her complaint, the woman also claimed that her husband had sold gold ornaments and taken a loan worth INR 7.5 million ($ 93,903) by mortgaging property given by her parents at a bank. The woman alleged that her signature had been forged by her husband to get the loan.
The woman has named four people – her husband, in-laws, and the occultist.
The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 498A, 323, 420, 504, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
Police have initiated a probe into the matter.
