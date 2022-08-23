https://sputniknews.com/20220823/india-warns-of-danger-of-un-being-superseded-unless-security-council-is-urgently-reformed-1099890465.html

India Warns of ‘Danger’ of UN Being ‘Superseded’ Unless Security Council is Urgently Reformed

India has cautioned that there’s a “danger of the United Nations being superseded by other plurilateral and multilateral groupings” unless the Security Council is urgently reformed to represent the interests of developing countries.The Indian diplomat remarked that it was difficult for developing countries to aspire for “common security” while the Global South is denied representation in the decision-making process, especially when a majority of the issues being dealt with at the council's meetings were about the Asian continent.“We have contributed immensely to maintaining international peace and security as one of the largest troop contributing country towards UN peacekeeping missions, having sacrificed the highest number of lives in that noble endeavor,” Kamboj underlined.She also noted that the Indian government had supplied COVID vaccines and other medical equipment to more than 150 countries around the world since the onset of the pandemic, which she said showed New Delhi’s role as a “reliable” partner for other governments.The UNSC currently comprises five permanent members — Russia, the US, France, China, and the United Kingdom (UK) — and 10 non-permanent members, the latter being elected for a two-year term. All five permanent members enjoy the right to veto any Security Council decision.India, along with other major countries such as Brazil, Germany, and Japan (collectively known as the G4), have argued that the UN will only remain relevant if it reflects the realities of the “contemporary world,” a proposition which includes permanent seats for developing nations.As far as India’s UNSC membership is concerned, Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said last January that New Delhi’s bid is being blocked by Beijing.Beijing has stated that it is ready to work with all stakeholders in carrying out the UNSC reforms through consultations in Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN), an intra-UN group tasked with the process.“To start text-based negotiation in a haste or to impose a single document is not conducive to building a consensus and promoting unity,” the Chinese permanent mission to the UN said back in 2020, amid criticism from India about the protracted negotiation process.

