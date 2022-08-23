https://sputniknews.com/20220823/hbo-says-game-of-thrones-prequel-house-of-the-dragon-most-watched-premiere-in-its-history-1099900098.html
The series hashtag was also the most trending on Twitter on Sunday, and attracted more than two million searches on Google that day. 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
About 10 million people tuned in to HBO and HBO Max to watch 'House of the Dragon', making it the most watched series premiere in the company's history.House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin. Set almost 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the newly released series tell the story of the House of Targaryen.According to HBO, days before the premiere of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones had its highest weekly audience on the platform.
The series hashtag was also the most trending on Twitter on Sunday, and attracted more than two million searches on Google that day.
About 10 million people tuned in to HBO and HBO Max to watch 'House of the Dragon', making it the most watched series premiere in the company's history.
"It was wonderful to see millions of 'Game of Thrones' fans return with us to Westeros last night... House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we're ecstatic with viewers' positive response," Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said in a news release.
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin. Set almost 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the newly released series tell the story of the House of Targaryen.
According to HBO, days before the premiere of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones had its highest weekly audience on the platform.