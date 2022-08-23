https://sputniknews.com/20220823/hbo-says-game-of-thrones-prequel-house-of-the-dragon-most-watched-premiere-in-its-history-1099900098.html

HBO Says 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Most Watched Premiere in Its History

HBO Says 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Most Watched Premiere in Its History

The series hashtag was also the most trending on Twitter on Sunday, and attracted more than two million searches on Google that day. 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T13:30+0000

2022-08-23T13:30+0000

2022-08-23T13:30+0000

viral

hbo

film

us

game of thrones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900207_0:11:3071:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_9fb5ed4ff7254222af4d08e9ceae9087.jpg

About 10 million people tuned in to HBO and HBO Max to watch 'House of the Dragon', making it the most watched series premiere in the company's history.House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin. Set almost 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, the newly released series tell the story of the House of Targaryen.According to HBO, days before the premiere of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones had its highest weekly audience on the platform.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

hbo, film, us, game of thrones