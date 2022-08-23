https://sputniknews.com/20220823/french-foreign-legion-landed-in-yemeni-port-to-secure-lng-facility-former-yemeni-fm-claims-1099923343.html

French Foreign Legion Landed in Yemeni Port to Secure LNG Facility, Former Yemeni FM Claims

According to former Yemeni Foreign Minister Abu Bakr al-Qirbi, French Foreign Legion forces have landed at the port of Balhaf in southern Shabwa Province...

Al-Qirbi served as Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2001 until the Houthi-led revolution in 2014. Despite having claimed the Houthi movement was backed by Iran, al-Qirbi joined their National Salvation Government briefly in 2016 to reprise his role as chief diplomat.According to The Cradle, those “recent events” were battles between UAE-backed mercenary groups and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated forces on one side, and forces loyal to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government on the other.Shabwa's governor at the time, Mohammed Saleh bin Adyo, accused the UAE of seizing the city because of the LNG plant, and of trying to use it to foment “rebellion” to its own ends. The area surrounding Balhaf has long been considered a stronghold of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)* during the civil war, and the UAE is accused of helping to arm them.French weapons have been especially prominent in the conflict. In April 2019, a highly classified report from a year prior was leaked to the press, which revealed the French government had lied when it said it had no knowledge of French-made weapons being used against civilians in Yemen, or indeed, being used in Yemen at all.Last month, Macron and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed penned a new deal on the joint exploitation of LNG resources.The Houthi government has also claimed that US troops were spotted setting up bases on the Red Sea coast in the west and in Hadhramaut and al-Mahrah provinces in the east. Indeed, US President Joe Biden revealed in a June letter to the heads of the House and Senate that the US has deployed a “small number” of troops in Yemen for operations against AQAP and Daesh.*According to estimates in November 2021, some 377,000 people had been killed in the war, the majority of them by noncombat causes, such as disease, famine, and lack of medicine or clean water.Despite the assault, the Houthis have held firm and steadily expanded their territory, pushing south toward Aden and east into Ma’rib and Shabwa Provinces, where the country’s valuable oil and gas deposits lie. They have also mounted drone and missile attacks against Saudi and Emirati installations inside those countries, turning the war into a battle of attrition.* Terrorist groups in Russia and many other countries.

