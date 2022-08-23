https://sputniknews.com/20220823/flood-fury-nearly-one-million-people-affected-in-indias-odisha-at-least-14-killed-1099891294.html

Flood Fury: Nearly One Million People Affected in India's Odisha, At Least 14 Killed

Flood Fury: Nearly One Million People Affected in India's Odisha, At Least 14 Killed

The eastern state of Odisha is currently reeling under the impact of heavy showers, with floods wreaking havoc across several districts. The situation is... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

About a million people have been affected by floods in Odisha state, with 500 villages underwater, as per official estimates released on Monday. Since Friday, a total of 14 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the area.The state government has deployed several rescue teams in many districts, including in the heavily flood-hit regions of Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Balasore.As per the local disaster response force, 120,000 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas.Both the Subarnarekha and Baitarani Rivers are in spate, and flowing above the danger mark at several locations across the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Although the floodwaters have been receding in most districts, Balasore continues to receive heavy deluges.According to the authorities, at least 150 villages are still underwater in the region, but the district administration has managed to evacuate 40,000 people to safer areas in the state.Odisha's Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said the situation was grim, as the Subarnarekha and Baitarani Rivers had breached the danger level, adding though, that the flood waters are expected to go down from Tuesday onward.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts more showers for Balasore and adjoining areas both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

