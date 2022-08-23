https://sputniknews.com/20220823/ex-pentagon-chiefs-help-launch-study-into-why-1-in-3-american-vets-end-up-in-jail-1099921891.html

Ex-Pentagon Chiefs Help Launch Study Into Why 1 in 3 American Vets End Up in Jail

Ex-Pentagon Chiefs Help Launch Study Into Why 1 in 3 American Vets End Up in Jail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Defense Department leaders and a criminal justice group launched a commission focused on understanding why veterans are more... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T23:01+0000

2022-08-23T23:01+0000

2022-08-23T23:01+0000

military

army veterans

veterans

jail

chuck hagel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101979/21/1019792174_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_e70118ed2ffebeeefdc209bb0802e15c.jpg

"The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) today announced the launch of a national commission to examine why so many military veterans land in jail and prison and produce recommendations for evidence-based policy changes that enhance safety, health, and justice," the CCJ said in a press release on Tuesday.Former Pentagon chief Chuck Hagel will chair the 15-member commission, which will include former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta along with other top military, veterans, and criminal justice leaders.Roughly one third of veterans report having been arrested at least once in their lives, compared to fewer than one fifth of non-veterans, the release added.The group, citing the latest national survey, said a total of 181,500 veterans were currently in US prisons and jails.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

army veterans, veterans, jail, chuck hagel