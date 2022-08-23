https://sputniknews.com/20220823/europes-population-could-halve-as-birth-rates-plummet-claims-hsbc-economist-1099882521.html

Europe’s Population Could Halve As Birth Rates Plummet, Claims HSBC Economist

Soaring houses prices in Europe have led to people putting off marriage and starting a family to a later period in their life than used to be the case as... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

Europe’s population may dramatically drop this century as rising house prices and the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns force couples to have fewer kids, according to economist James Pomeroy at HSBC.Pomeroy predicts that by the end of this century, Europe’s population could fall by 40 percent and the workforce could fall by 20 million by 2030 because of plummeting birth rates.According to him, Italy already has 40 percent fewer schoolchildren than it had in 1980, and figures are expected to drop by another quarter by 2040.In Germany, Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand, house prices are more than 30 percent higher than they were seven years ago relative to incomes, he added.By the end of the 21st century, the population in Europe may drop to fewer than 350 million people from more than 700 million today.

