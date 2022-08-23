https://sputniknews.com/20220823/dr-fauci-changes-his-mind-and-will-resign-in-december-2022-1099878057.html
Dr. Fauci Changes His Mind and Will Resign in December 2022
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci announcing his resignation in December, and Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci announcing his resignation in December, and Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Darya Dugina, Ukraine's Kill List, and The Establishment Media Support AssassinationsDanny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | Brazilian Presidential Elections, Luiz Inácio Lula, and The Amazon RainforestIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the money laundering in Ukraine, countries with a kill list, and Aleksandr Dugin. Sonja discussed the assassination of Aleksandr Dugin's daughter and the attack on Christian worshipers. Sonja spoke about her recent trips to Ukraine and how the mainstream media support neo nazis in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Danny Shaw about the upcoming elections in Brazil, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and culture in Brazil. Danny explained the history of slavery in Brazil and the life expectancy of slaves in Brazil. Danny described the politics of Luiz Inácio Lula and Lula's chances of winning the elections.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Darya Dugina, Ukraine's Kill List, and The Establishment Media Support Assassinations
Danny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | Brazilian Presidential Elections, Luiz Inácio Lula, and The Amazon Rainforest
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the money laundering in Ukraine, countries with a kill list, and Aleksandr Dugin. Sonja discussed the assassination of Aleksandr Dugin's daughter and the attack on Christian worshipers. Sonja spoke about her recent trips to Ukraine and how the mainstream media support neo nazis in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Danny Shaw about the upcoming elections in Brazil, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and culture in Brazil. Danny explained the history of slavery in Brazil and the life expectancy of slaves in Brazil. Danny described the politics of Luiz Inácio Lula and Lula's chances of winning the elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik