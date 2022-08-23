https://sputniknews.com/20220823/daria-dugina-murder-negotiations-over-jcpoa-police-beating-video-and-flagged-photos-on-google--1099874017.html

Daria Dugina Murder, Negotiations Over JCPOA, Police Beating Video and Flagged Photos on Google

Daria Dugina Murder, Negotiations Over JCPOA, Police Beating Video and Flagged Photos on Google

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on US foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano joins the show to talk about the murder of Daria Dugina. On Saturday, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb outside Moscow, in an assassination that was initially assumed to have targeted her father.Nicolas J.S. Davies, is an independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq. Davies joins the show to break down the latest developments in negotiations over the JCPOA.Maru Mora Villalpando, Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist joins the Misfits to talk about Texas governor Gregg Abbott busing migrants to Washington DC and NY. In New York on Wednesday, 129 people arrived via bus from Texas. Since April, according to Abbott’s office, Texas has sent more than 7,000 migrants to DC and New York, and Arizona has sent another thousand people to DC. Both states say they’re doing this in the interest of relieving border communities, and over the last few days, we’ve seen reports on how these east coast cities are managing the crisis.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure. Gosztola joins the show to talk about the police beating of a man in Arkansas. Then they talk about a judge in Michigan declaring a mistrial in the case of two engineering firms accused of partial responsibility in the Flint water crisis. Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly-corrosive, lead-laden water or to return to a cleaner regional water supplier. Jurors began deliberating on July 25 and then took an 11-day break before coming back and telling the judge that they were mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted and could no longer continue the case. Meanwhile, Flint’s water is still not safe to drink.Chris Garaffa, technologist and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast joins the show to talk about the outrageous implications from videos flagged by Google mistakedly censoring some photos and clips as child pornography.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

