https://sputniknews.com/20220823/cia-nuclear-weapons-inspector-who-went-rogue-over-missing-iraqi-wmds-dies-of-cancer-1099903636.html

CIA Nuclear Weapons Inspector Who Went Rogue Over Missing Iraqi ‘WMDs’ Dies of Cancer

CIA Nuclear Weapons Inspector Who Went Rogue Over Missing Iraqi ‘WMDs’ Dies of Cancer

The expert in nuclear weapons proliferation became an outcast in US intelligence circles for speaking out against the Bush administration’s lies about its... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T12:43+0000

2022-08-23T12:43+0000

2022-08-23T12:58+0000

us

us

iraq

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099903490_0:149:2800:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6788395be04a3d030534cbb36bc094.jpg

David A. Kay, a nuclear weapons inspector who famously concluded there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, died of cancer earlier this month, his family reported.Dr. Kay was appointed head of the CIA-led “Iraq Survey Group” in the summer of 2003. While initially believing the worst about former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, within months, Dr. Kay would come to reject the agency’s claim that WMDs still existed in Iraq at the time of the invasion, and he stepped down from his leadership role in January, explaining in a much-discussed Senate Armed Services Committee hearing:Instead of being commended for his correct assessment, Dr. Kay told PBS he was treated “coldly” upon his return to CIA headquarters in Langley.A bipartisan presidential commission confirmed in March 2005 that Dr. Kay had been correct in his findings, noting that “the Intelligence Community’s performance in assessing Iraq’s pre-war weapons of mass destruction programs was a major intelligence failure.”Dr. Kay came to prominence in the early ‘90s as the head of a nuclear weapons inspection team whose surprise visit to Baghdad led to a highly-publicized four-day standoff with Iraqi security forces. Saddam’s troops ultimately allowed Kay and his team to leave with documents and tapes they considered significant.In subsequent years, the United Nations confirmed the destruction of Iraq’s nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons research, but the CIA insisted that the deposed Iraqi leader had reconstituted such programs following his ejection of weapons inspection teams in 1998.

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

us, us, iraq, middle east