Brazilian Police Search Premises of Entrepreneurs Supporting Bolsonaro - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Civil Police have launched a search operation against eight entrepreneurs who support President Jair Bolsonaro and allegedly back an initiative to stage a coup if he loses to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the October election, media reported on Tuesday.
Minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil Alexandre de Moraes ruled that the national police should enforce search warrants for eight entrepreneurs who exchanged messages expressing support for the coup, the G1 news portal reported.
The operation was conducted on Tuesday in five states, the report said.
Moraes also instructed to block the suspects' bank and social media accounts, it added.
The entrepreneurs' lawyers said that their clients had become the victims of false and irresponsible media reports, according to the news portal.