https://sputniknews.com/20220823/brazilian-police-search-premises-of-entrepreneurs-supporting-bolsonaro---reports-1099920058.html

Brazilian Police Search Premises of Entrepreneurs Supporting Bolsonaro - Reports

Brazilian Police Search Premises of Entrepreneurs Supporting Bolsonaro - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Civil Police have launched a search operation against eight entrepreneurs who support President Jair Bolsonaro and... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T21:11+0000

2022-08-23T21:11+0000

2022-08-23T21:11+0000

americas

brazil

jair bolsonaro

investigation

national police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102486/11/1024861194_0:735:4608:3327_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1dd4e9d5cca13e03d28f1ae2722233.jpg

Minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil Alexandre de Moraes ruled that the national police should enforce search warrants for eight entrepreneurs who exchanged messages expressing support for the coup, the G1 news portal reported.The operation was conducted on Tuesday in five states, the report said.Moraes also instructed to block the suspects' bank and social media accounts, it added.The entrepreneurs' lawyers said that their clients had become the victims of false and irresponsible media reports, according to the news portal.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, jair bolsonaro, investigation, national police