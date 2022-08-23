International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/anti-government-protesters-in-thailand-demand-prime-ministers-resignation---videos-1099906273.html
Anti-Government Protesters in Thailand Demand Prime Minister's Resignation - Videos
Anti-Government Protesters in Thailand Demand Prime Minister's Resignation - Videos
In 2020, mass protests took place across Thailand, with activists demanding the resignation of the prime minister and his Cabinet, as well as amendments to the... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T17:33+0000
2022-08-23T17:33+0000
world
thailand
protests
protest
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099908026_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb7eef8d766542f7a9253b7eefbcd0a.jpg
A protest involving about 200 people took place in central Bangkok on Tuesday evening, with participants demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Anti-government activists insist that Prayuth holds the post illegitimately because he seized power through a coup that ousted an elected government in 2014. Videos from the protest were shared online.68-year-old Prayuth was an army chief when he led a coup in 2014 to topple an elected government. In 2019, after an election was held in line with a military-drafted constitution, he became a civilian prime minister. Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai Party, as well as about two-thirds of the population, according to a recent opinion poll, believe the prime minister should step down by August 24 because his time as junta chief counts towards his term in office. This comes as the Constitutional Court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when the prime minister's constitutionally stipulated eight-year term expires. The court's decision on either to hear or dismiss the case is due on Wednesday.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099908026_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7f974df3b8e7de38bf362148627a97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, protests, protest, prime minister
thailand, protests, protest, prime minister

Anti-Government Protesters in Thailand Demand Prime Minister's Resignation - Videos

17:33 GMT 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JACK TAYLORProtesters hold up the three-finger salute during a demonstration calling for the removal of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on August 23, 2022.
Protesters hold up the three-finger salute during a demonstration calling for the removal of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on August 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JACK TAYLOR
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2020, mass protests took place across Thailand, with activists demanding the resignation of the prime minister and his Cabinet, as well as amendments to the constitution.
A protest involving about 200 people took place in central Bangkok on Tuesday evening, with participants demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Anti-government activists insist that Prayuth holds the post illegitimately because he seized power through a coup that ousted an elected government in 2014.
Videos from the protest were shared online.
68-year-old Prayuth was an army chief when he led a coup in 2014 to topple an elected government. In 2019, after an election was held in line with a military-drafted constitution, he became a civilian prime minister.
Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai Party, as well as about two-thirds of the population, according to a recent opinion poll, believe the prime minister should step down by August 24 because his time as junta chief counts towards his term in office.
This comes as the Constitutional Court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when the prime minister's constitutionally stipulated eight-year term expires. The court's decision on either to hear or dismiss the case is due on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала