Anti-Government Protesters in Thailand Demand Prime Minister's Resignation - Videos
© AFP 2022 / JACK TAYLORProtesters hold up the three-finger salute during a demonstration calling for the removal of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on August 23, 2022.
In 2020, mass protests took place across Thailand, with activists demanding the resignation of the prime minister and his Cabinet, as well as amendments to the constitution.
A protest involving about 200 people took place in central Bangkok on Tuesday evening, with participants demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Anti-government activists insist that Prayuth holds the post illegitimately because he seized power through a coup that ousted an elected government in 2014.
Videos from the protest were shared online.
Pro-democracy protesters from the Ratsadon moved across the street to the front of the Democracy Monument.— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) August 23, 2022
This protest site is calling for Prayut to resign and for the reformation of the royal institution. #Thailand #ม็อบ23สิงหา65 #นายกเถื่อน #ประยุทธ์ออกไป pic.twitter.com/Nt3vjGIhaV
Anti-Prayut protesters started to gathering at the Democracy Monument.— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) August 23, 2022
This is one of the five protests against the general today.
They are demanding for him to resign before what they believe is his 8-year term limit at midnight.#Thailand #ม็อบ23สิงหา65 #นายกเถื่อน pic.twitter.com/RPsERMkrcx
68-year-old Prayuth was an army chief when he led a coup in 2014 to topple an elected government. In 2019, after an election was held in line with a military-drafted constitution, he became a civilian prime minister.
Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai Party, as well as about two-thirds of the population, according to a recent opinion poll, believe the prime minister should step down by August 24 because his time as junta chief counts towards his term in office.
This comes as the Constitutional Court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when the prime minister's constitutionally stipulated eight-year term expires. The court's decision on either to hear or dismiss the case is due on Wednesday.