https://sputniknews.com/20220823/accusation-of-s-sudanese-diplomat-involved-in-rape-must-be-investigated-un-spokesperson-says-1099916085.html
Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rape Must Be Investigated, UN Spokesperson Says
Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rape Must Be Investigated, UN Spokesperson Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The case of a South Sudanese diplomat to the United Nations accused of rape in New York needs to be investigated, UN spokesperson...
"I think any alleged rape or sexual assault needs to be fully investigated. This is a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it," Dujarric said during a press briefing.Dujarric pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person is not working directly for the United Nations, he added.The suspect is claimed to be 46-year-old diplomat Charles Oliha who was taken into custody but was released based on having diplomatic immunity, according to reports.The diplomat allegedly followed his victim to her apartment, despite her rejecting his advances, where he raped her twice, the reports said.
18:00 GMT 23.08.2022 (Updated: 18:02 GMT 23.08.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The case of a South Sudanese diplomat to the United Nations accused of rape in New York needs to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"I think any alleged rape or sexual assault needs to be fully investigated. This is a particular issue between the member state and the US government, but we'll keep an eye on it," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Dujarric pointed out that there has been some early misreporting on the matter and added that the person is not working directly for the United Nations, he added.
The suspect is claimed to be 46-year-old diplomat Charles Oliha who was taken into custody but was released based on having diplomatic immunity, according to reports.
The diplomat allegedly followed his victim to her apartment, despite her rejecting his advances, where he raped her twice, the reports said.
