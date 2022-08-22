https://sputniknews.com/20220822/watch-cnns-acosta--ex-acting-dhs-sec-wolf-go-head-to-head-over-legitimacy-of-bidens-2020-win-1099836440.html

Watch CNN's Acosta & Ex-Acting DHS Sec Wolf Go Head-to-Head Over Legitimacy of Biden's 2020 Win

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and CNN presenter Jim Acosta got into bit of a verbal duel over Wolf's allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Wolf's Sunday appearance on CNN saw Acosta prod the Trump-era official to comment on whether President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election; however, within moments, the discussion turned tense.Wolf raised the issue of voter fraud and irregularities, prompting Acosta's question of: "Who won the 2020 election?"However much the CNN host pressed him, Wolf did not budge. Wolf declared that Biden was president, but ultimately added that he lacked sufficient proof to declare Biden's election genuine. The Trump-era official proceeded to reference the use of drop boxes in Wisconsin to support his allegations of fraud, stating that polling regularly reveals Americans' lack of faith in election security."There are a number of irregularities, illegalities and fraud," Wolf said before Acosta interjected with: "Not enough to alter the outcome of the election."Wolf was criticized by Acosta for subverting democracy and guiding Americans down a "path of lies," among other things. The discourse around possible violations in the 2020 presidential election has not subsided, thanks in large part to Trump's repeated assertions that Biden won due to multiple violations at the polling stations.This rhetoric is supported by the former president's sympathizers, especially amid the Biden administration's failures to deal with crises, such as record inflation and the disruption of supply chains.

