International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/us-may-default-on-external-debt-as-printing-press-in-overdrive-russias-security-council-sec-warns-1099853934.html
US May Default on External Debt as Printing Press in Overdrive, Russia's Security Council Sec Warns
US May Default on External Debt as Printing Press in Overdrive, Russia's Security Council Sec Warns
Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, addressed a meeting between high-ranking Russian Federation representatives and officials from... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T11:41+0000
2022-08-22T11:41+0000
russia
nikolai patrushev
asean
taiwan
economy
us
default
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg
Washington may default on its huge external debt in the foreseeable future, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has warned.Patrushev pointed to the fact that the US has run up a national debt in excess of $30 trillion amid an uncontrolled increase in borrowing, as he addressed a meeting of high-ranking Russian Federation and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states' officials during a video link on Monday.The currently skyrocketing food and energy prices were the direct result of the printing press operating in overdrive in the US and Europe, according to Patrushev.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of new paper bills machine-printed by the Federal Reserve - the central bank of the United States – has grown at record rates for the last forty years, underscored the Secretary of the Russian Security Council.The Fed has churned out 5.9 trillion USD, Europe - 2.9 trillion euros, and the resulting burden of inflation in the West is cynically being shifted to developing countries, Patrushev said.‘Irresponsibly’ Stoking Taiwan TensionsNikolai Patrushev also weighed in on the fresh spiral of mainland China-Taiwan tensions, which could not but affect the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-states.He criticized the US for deliberately stoking the flames in the volatile region, saying:"We consider US actions aimed at provoking tension between Beijing and Taipei absolutely irresponsible. Washington is pursuing the same policy towards the island as it has been towards Ukraine. The underlying goal is to accuse China of a unilateral attempt to change the status quo over Taiwan and introduce new sanctions against Beijing."Russia’s Security Council Secretary then lambasted the US administration for inflicting a serious blow to the Asian region with its sweeping anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.‘Geopolitical Expansion’Washington hides its desire for geopolitical expansion into Asia by posing as the region’s only ‘protector’, Patrushev stressed. He underscored that this was evidenced by the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30, which approved a new strategic concept for the alliance.“Thus, it provides for the inclusion of the Asia-Pacific region into the realm of NATO's responsibility," Patrushev said.Of particular danger to strategic stability is US activity regarding missile defense systems in the region, Patrushev warned, saying that under the guise of deploying supposedly defensive weapons, an offensive potential was being funneled to the region.According to Patrushev, Washington is gearing up to deploy strategic forces near the Korean peninsula.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/canada-uk-us-rank-as-states-having-biggest-problems-with-mounting-debt---report-1099704840.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/indiana-governor-arrives-in-taiwan-amid-high-tensions-flared-up-by-pelosi-visit-1099821708.html
https://sputniknews.com/20150526/1022565318.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/us-south-korea-kickstart-biggest-military-drills-since-2018-amid-criticism-from-pyongyang-1099839425.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_de5a2c7f5a4152bbcc6c2b012d54e715.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nikolai patrushev, asean, taiwan, us, default
russia, nikolai patrushev, asean, taiwan, us, default

US May Default on External Debt as Printing Press in Overdrive, Russia's Security Council Sec Warns

11:41 GMT 22.08.2022
CC0 / / Dollars
Dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, addressed a meeting between high-ranking Russian Federation representatives and officials from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states during a video link on Monday.
Washington may default on its huge external debt in the foreseeable future, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has warned.
Patrushev pointed to the fact that the US has run up a national debt in excess of $30 trillion amid an uncontrolled increase in borrowing, as he addressed a meeting of high-ranking Russian Federation and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states' officials during a video link on Monday.

“Given this dynamic, there is every reason to believe that in the foreseeable future countries will have problems servicing this debt. As a result, Washington will default, as they have already done, on its obligations to Russia. Financial assets of any state denominated in US dollars, and the euro will simply be stolen," Patrushev was quoted by the press service of Russia’s Security Council as saying.

The currently skyrocketing food and energy prices were the direct result of the printing press operating in overdrive in the US and Europe, according to Patrushev.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of new paper bills machine-printed by the Federal Reserve - the central bank of the United States – has grown at record rates for the last forty years, underscored the Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
The Fed has churned out 5.9 trillion USD, Europe - 2.9 trillion euros, and the resulting burden of inflation in the West is cynically being shifted to developing countries, Patrushev said.
A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
World
Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Problems With Mounting Debt - Report
17 August, 17:30 GMT

‘Irresponsibly’ Stoking Taiwan Tensions

Nikolai Patrushev also weighed in on the fresh spiral of mainland China-Taiwan tensions, which could not but affect the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-states.
He criticized the US for deliberately stoking the flames in the volatile region, saying:
"We consider US actions aimed at provoking tension between Beijing and Taipei absolutely irresponsible. Washington is pursuing the same policy towards the island as it has been towards Ukraine. The underlying goal is to accuse China of a unilateral attempt to change the status quo over Taiwan and introduce new sanctions against Beijing."
Russia’s Security Council Secretary then lambasted the US administration for inflicting a serious blow to the Asian region with its sweeping anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
"You know what a truly unprecedented crisis Europe has been plunged into today; and it is caused precisely by the sanctions that the Americans have imposed on their partners to their own detriment. The destructive policy of the Americans is also dealing a no less serious blow to the ASEAN countries, which, for example, are now forced to buy wheat at prices that are many times higher than previously," Patrushev said.
People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Indiana Governor Arrives in Taiwan Amid High Tensions Flared Up by Pelosi Visit
Yesterday, 12:14 GMT

‘Geopolitical Expansion’

Washington hides its desire for geopolitical expansion into Asia by posing as the region’s only ‘protector’, Patrushev stressed. He underscored that this was evidenced by the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30, which approved a new strategic concept for the alliance.
“Thus, it provides for the inclusion of the Asia-Pacific region into the realm of NATO's responsibility," Patrushev said.
“Already now we are witnessing a consistent militarization of the Asia-Pacific region, an increased military presence of the United States, NATO, Japan in regional waters, including the South China Sea, Patrushev added. According to the Russian Security Council Secretary, Washington is continuing to escalate tension, “pumping the region with weapons and contingents, and arranging provocations."
Of particular danger to strategic stability is US activity regarding missile defense systems in the region, Patrushev warned, saying that under the guise of deploying supposedly defensive weapons, an offensive potential was being funneled to the region.
On July 15, 2014, BRICS leaders -- Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma (from left to right) -- pose for a group photo in the Congress Center in Fortaleza. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2015
World
West Poised to Fan Ethnic Tensions in BRICS States - Patrushev
26 May 2015, 12:01 GMT
According to Patrushev, Washington is gearing up to deploy strategic forces near the Korean peninsula.
"In the event of a new nuclear weapons test by the North Koreans, Washington is preparing to deploy strategic forces near the Korean Peninsula, which will lead to further degradation of the situation in the region," Russia’s Security Council Secretary stated.
South Korean army soldiers walk after an anti-terror drill as a part of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
Military
US, South Korea Kickstart Biggest Military Drills Since 2018 Amid Criticism From Pyongyang
07:10 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала