US May Default on External Debt as Printing Press in Overdrive, Russia's Security Council Sec Warns
Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, addressed a meeting between high-ranking Russian Federation representatives and officials from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states during a video link on Monday.
Washington may default on its huge external debt in the foreseeable future, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has warned.
Patrushev pointed to the fact that the US has run up a national debt in excess of $30 trillion amid an uncontrolled increase in borrowing, as he addressed a meeting of high-ranking Russian Federation and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states' officials during a video link on Monday.
“Given this dynamic, there is every reason to believe that in the foreseeable future countries will have problems servicing this debt. As a result, Washington will default, as they have already done, on its obligations to Russia. Financial assets of any state denominated in US dollars, and the euro will simply be stolen," Patrushev was quoted by the press service of Russia’s Security Council as saying.
The currently skyrocketing food and energy prices were the direct result of the printing press operating in overdrive in the US and Europe, according to Patrushev.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of new paper bills machine-printed by the Federal Reserve - the central bank of the United States – has grown at record rates for the last forty years, underscored the Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
The Fed has churned out 5.9 trillion USD, Europe - 2.9 trillion euros, and the resulting burden of inflation in the West is cynically being shifted to developing countries, Patrushev said.
‘Irresponsibly’ Stoking Taiwan Tensions
Nikolai Patrushev also weighed in on the fresh spiral of mainland China-Taiwan tensions, which could not but affect the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-states.
He criticized the US for deliberately stoking the flames in the volatile region, saying:
"We consider US actions aimed at provoking tension between Beijing and Taipei absolutely irresponsible. Washington is pursuing the same policy towards the island as it has been towards Ukraine. The underlying goal is to accuse China of a unilateral attempt to change the status quo over Taiwan and introduce new sanctions against Beijing."
Russia’s Security Council Secretary then lambasted the US administration for inflicting a serious blow to the Asian region with its sweeping anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
"You know what a truly unprecedented crisis Europe has been plunged into today; and it is caused precisely by the sanctions that the Americans have imposed on their partners to their own detriment. The destructive policy of the Americans is also dealing a no less serious blow to the ASEAN countries, which, for example, are now forced to buy wheat at prices that are many times higher than previously," Patrushev said.
‘Geopolitical Expansion’
Washington hides its desire for geopolitical expansion into Asia by posing as the region’s only ‘protector’, Patrushev stressed. He underscored that this was evidenced by the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30, which approved a new strategic concept for the alliance.
“Thus, it provides for the inclusion of the Asia-Pacific region into the realm of NATO's responsibility," Patrushev said.
“Already now we are witnessing a consistent militarization of the Asia-Pacific region, an increased military presence of the United States, NATO, Japan in regional waters, including the South China Sea, Patrushev added. According to the Russian Security Council Secretary, Washington is continuing to escalate tension, “pumping the region with weapons and contingents, and arranging provocations."
Of particular danger to strategic stability is US activity regarding missile defense systems in the region, Patrushev warned, saying that under the guise of deploying supposedly defensive weapons, an offensive potential was being funneled to the region.
According to Patrushev, Washington is gearing up to deploy strategic forces near the Korean peninsula.
"In the event of a new nuclear weapons test by the North Koreans, Washington is preparing to deploy strategic forces near the Korean Peninsula, which will lead to further degradation of the situation in the region," Russia’s Security Council Secretary stated.