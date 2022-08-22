https://sputniknews.com/20220822/unlawful-diversity-order-pushed-raf-recruitment-boss-to-quit-report-says-1099838417.html

'Unlawful' Diversity Order Pushed RAF Recruitment Boss to Quit, Report Says

'Unlawful' Diversity Order Pushed RAF Recruitment Boss to Quit, Report Says

Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) had tried to artificially raise its in-house diversity numbers in order to achieve hiring targets in 2021 by prioritizing women... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

The head of the British Royal Air Force’s recruiting team quit earlier this month over an “unlawful” order from her chain of command to ‘prioritize women and ethnic minority candidates over white men’ when allocating RAF training slots, reported Sky News.The senior female officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, explicitly wrote in an email to her superior dated August 4 that she was “not prepared to delegate or abdicate the responsibility of actioning that order” to staff, according to a leaked copy of the message cited by the outlet.In line with the order, ostensibly issued two days earlier by Air Vice Marshal Maria Byford, the chief of staff personnel, the recruitment team was "to course load any remaining women and EM [ethnic minorities] in those priority professions that are ready, even if the EA [enlisted aviator] candidates are not 'first past the post'".The RAF typically uses the 'first past the post' system when recruiting non-officers, allowing slots on training courses to be given to candidates who excel at passing aptitude, medical and fitness tests."I strongly agree that it is incredibly important to do all within our collective power to support the RAF's commitment to increasing diversity. This should however be achieved through lawful and proportionate means," the senior officer reportedly wrote.Amid concerns that implementation of the move might be perceived as positive discrimination, which is illegal, the recruiting team boss had refused to carry out the order or force it upon her team, according to cited defense sources. Positive discrimination is favours someone by treating them differently in a positive way, such as appointing someone from an underrepresented group into a role without due regard for whether they have right skills for it.The leader of the RAF’s 450-strong recruiting team reportedly resigned on the same day the email was sent.The Group Captain Recruitment & Selection, based at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, also laid out the reasons for her resignation in a separate letter sent to her chain of command, insiders added.‘Impossible’ Diversity TargetsSky News reported on August 16 that the unnamed head of RAF recruitment had quit over what defense sources described as an "effective pause" on offering jobs to white men in favour of women and ethnic minorities to achieve "impossible" diversity targets.In response, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey on Friday said any evidence of potential positive discrimination within the RAF would be investigated and those responsible held to account.As to the “pause” that defense sources claimed had started in late June, Heappey offered a different explanation for it. According to him, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, who heads the RAF, had asked that offering training slots to all candidates be put on hold while legal steps were being considered to assist improving diversity levels on various training courses in the year to March 2023."If there are avenues for the chief of the air staff to look at positive action, then that's fine and he's created himself room to do that. But we must be absolutely clear that no policy is implemented," Heappey stated.Weighing in on the report, a spokesperson for the RAF said:The report comes as all three armed services, the RAF, the army and the Royal Navy, have been under pressure by defense chiefs to improve their diversity statistics.The MOD recently announced its goal of increasing the ratio of female recruits into the Armed Forces to 30% by 2030, while the RAF is hoping to hit a 40% target of female air force recruits by the end of the decade. That would be more than double the current level. As for ethnic minorities, the target is 20% of all air force recruits.

