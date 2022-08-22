https://sputniknews.com/20220822/trump-files-suit-against-fbi-over-mar-a-lago-search-requests-special-master-to-review-seized-docs-1099876437.html

Trump Files Suit Against FBI Over Mar-a-Lago Search, Requests 'Special Master' to Review Seized Docs

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago earlier this month using a search warrant that stated possible Espionage Act offenses concerning the improper handling of secret data... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump, a former US president, filed a lawsuit on Monday in response to the search of his Mar-a-Lago property two weeks ago.In the request filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Trump's team claims the files were acquired under a "overbroad warrant" and asks the judge to appoint a special master to examine them. A note that Trump had his attorney deliver to a senior Justice Department attorney on August 11, just days after the search, is also included in the lawsuit.Additionally, the filing asks for a court order mandating the return of any object taken beyond the parameters of the government's search warrant.The records taken from Mar-a-Lago, according to court documents, are "presumptively privileged" as presidential materials and must be examined by a disinterested Special Master reviewer.Trump's attorneys were initially notified by the government that it intended to evaluate the confiscated materials using a so-called "filter team." Trump's lawyers stated in the filings that, given that the leader of the filter team is a subordinate of the case's chief prosecutor, their protocols do not guarantee that members of the prosecution team won't learn about privileged information.Moreover, the document contains three questions that Trump addressed to the government and investigators "that any American citizen would ask under the circumstances."According to the filing, leaks from the government to favored media outlets have given rise to inconsistent and incorrect "justifications" for the political behavior of the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ).Earlier, in addition to claiming to have properly stored and declassified sensitive materials kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump denounced the raid as an attempt to use the US court system as a weapon against him.On Saturday, he again criticized the government's action against him as "atrocities" and "unthinkable violations of freedom and the law." Trump pointed out that these events are not new and have been going on for years since he announced his intention to run for president in 2016."The law enforcement of our Country has become that of a Third World Nation, and I do not believe the people will stand for it—between Fraudulent Elections, Open Borders, Inflation, giving our Military to the Enemy, and so much more—how much are we all expected to take?" Trump wondered.

