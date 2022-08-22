https://sputniknews.com/20220822/thats-no-moon-strange-pulsing-lights-spotted-by-airliner-pilot-over-north-carolina-1099859519.html

That's No Moon: Strange Pulsing Lights Spotted By Airliner Pilot Over North Carolina

The pilot who encountered the lights said the best way to describe what he saw would be “2-3 aircraft circling in left hand turns with their landing lights on... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

A US civilian airliner had a relatively close encounter with what appeared to be some sort of flying pulsing lights in the sky over North Carolina.Details of the encounter, which took place on August 12, were shared online by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring, who immediately branded it a UFO sighting.In the eyewitness account featured on Waring’s blog, the anonymous pilot – the only details he provided about himself were his occupation as “an airline pilot with a major airline in the United States” and his past experience as a military pilot – said the encounter occurred as the plane was flying approximately over the city of Wilmington, while en route from St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands to Dulles Airport in Virginia.The plane’s captain also noticed the light and he and the pilot engaged in a discussion about what they were looking at. The pilot also started filming and taking pictures at that point, with the video he recorded from the plane’s cockpit being featured in Waring’s blog post.“We began seeing 2 lights at a time, often at different altitudes, but always moving generally from left to right when the pulse was at its peak. At one point we watched 2 lights flying in ‘formation,’ almost side by side,” the pilot recalled.While it wasn’t immediately clear what exactly the lights were, the pilot argued that they were not civilian aircraft, since few of those “can fly above 41,000 feet, and the objects were about 10 degrees above the horizon from our perspective.”He also argued that the lights did not look like a Starlink satellite “train,” and that they definitely were not military aircraft or flares.Waring, however, exhibited little doubt about what the pilot saw, describing the video recorded by the latter as “amazing and rare footage of a real UFO.”“This is 100 percent undeniable proof that UFOs are following jets and curious about those aboard them,” the blogger declared.

