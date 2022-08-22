https://sputniknews.com/20220822/sex-abuse-riddled-past-of-disgraced-prince-andrew-to-be-put-to-music-in-satirical-send-up-1099855796.html

Sex Abuse-Riddled Past of Disgraced Prince Andrew to be Put to Music in 'Satirical Send-Up'

Sex Abuse-Riddled Past of Disgraced Prince Andrew to be Put to Music in 'Satirical Send-Up'

From the fallout from Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted pedophile, the late Jeffrey Epstein, to the sex abuse allegations levelled against the... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T12:27+0000

2022-08-22T12:27+0000

2022-08-22T12:27+0000

world

uk

uk royal family

prince andrew

queen elizabeth ii

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:77:3136:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_628e15077e60f4d53a66fd75184e9a23.jpg

Disgraced Prince Andrew's scandal-riddled life is to be put to music in a one-off special by BBC Channel 4 broadcaster, The Guardian reported.“Prince Andrew: The Musical” it to come as part of the 40th anniversary programming schedule of the broadcaster as a tribute to its “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots.”Doubtlessly offering some new twists to the cringeworthily ups-and-downs of Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the musical will be a "reimagined" and "satirical send-up of the life and times" of the Duke of York.Written by comedian Kieran Hodgson, the musical will also star Hodgson in the lead rope of the royal, who struck a multimillion-pound financial settlement over a sex abuse claim from Virginia Giuffre.The alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her while she was under age and being trafficked by the disgraced financier.The duke, who never admitted guilt, reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in February.The new show promises to explore the “key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life”, including his “car crash” tell-all BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.Hodgson has parodied the royal before. After the release of season four of Netflix drama, The Crown, which offered a take on the private and personal lives of the royal family, the comedian recorded a sketch spoofing the lead characters. In a video that went viral across social media platforms he offered a short Prince Andrew impression, making fun of the royal's infamous claim that he is medically unable to sweat.‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’ is one of a number of television programs about the royal ostensibly in the pipelie, with Emily Maitlis and former BBC producer Sam MacAlister believed to be working on rival shows.Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. He has been stripped of his patronages and HRH title, but nevertheless, doggedly trying to get into the 96-year old British monarch’s good graces.Prince Andrew recently engaged in “intense talks” with Queen Elizabeth II about his future, The Sun on Sunday reported.The Duke of York, 62, spent several days alone with his mother as she started her summer break at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.Earlier in summer, the Duke of York was banned from the Order of the Garter ceremony on 13 June after Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince William lobbied the Queen, The Sun previously cited sources as saying.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/prince-andrew-reportedly-held-intense-talks-with-queen-to-establish-a-route-back-to-royal-life-1099820122.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, uk royal family, prince andrew, queen elizabeth ii, europe